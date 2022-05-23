Current Publishing
Lawrence North High School athlete dies at practice

A 15-year-old male Lawrence North High School freshman died during track practice Monday.

The statement from the school district reads: “The Metropolitan School District of Lawrence Township and Lawrence North High School are extremely saddened by the sudden and unexpected death of a 15-year old freshman student this evening at Track & Field practice. Our deepest sympathies go out to his family, friends, teachers, and classmates. Counselors will be available tomorrow to support students and staff members. Both the school and district stand prepared to support students and staff in this time of sadness and grief.”

The district has not identified the student or what may have contributed to his death.


