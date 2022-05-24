All the right notes: Zionsville Community High School graduate uses state title to promote music education platform

As an eighth-grader, Kate Dimmett and her younger sister Meg created a nonprofit to provide access to the same type of music education that they had enjoyed.

As the reigning Miss Indiana’s Outstanding Teen, Dimmett has been able to give greater exposure for their 501 3C nonprofit, Notable Measures, which raises money to support music education programs across the state.

Dimmett, a 2021 Zionsville Community High School graduate who recently completed her freshman year at Indiana University, has especially enjoyed visiting classrooms.

“I had the opportunity to go into music classrooms and meet with students and also their music teachers,” Dimmett said. “I got to perform for them and interact with them. I could see how much teachers were spending their own money. Seeing how the students loved what they were doing in the classroom was really exciting.”

Meg said her sister being Miss Indiana’s Outstanding Teen has given Notable Measures a much larger audience.

“After she won her title last June (2021), we were able to meet with state lawmakers to advocate for youth music education in Indiana, and she has shared our work on a national stage at Miss America’s Outstanding Teen in Orlando,” said Meg, who recently completed her sophomore year at ZCHS.

Dimmett got the idea for the nonprofit while looking for an updated violin and noted how much they cost.

“I wanted to make sure all people had the same access to music education regardless of socio-economic (status),” Dimmett said. “Going into schools was pretty impactful.”

Dimmett said she met with Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb and Katie Jenner, director of education, and they were receptive about program.

Dimmett said the nonprofit has raised more than $50,000 through the years.

“We’ve given 53 grants to 43 schools across Indiana,” Dimmett said. “My goal is to raise more than $100,000 and be able to expand it outside of Indiana.”

While participating in the Miss America’s Most Outstanding Teen competition, Dimmett was selected as one of the eight Teens in Action finalists based on social impact initiatives. She then attended the Miss America contest in Uncasville, Conn., to watch Miss Indiana Braxton Hiser compete.

“To watch from an audience point of view was incredible,” Dimmett said.

Dimmett said she likely will compete for a Miss Indiana title in the future.

“I think I’ve fallen more in love with it, specifically because of the opportunities we’ve had,” she said.

Dimmett has earned more than $7,000 in scholarships.

A couple of firsts

Kate Dimmett is the first Zionsville resident to win a Miss Indiana’s Outstanding Teen or Miss Indiana title.

She is the first person to hold the Indiana Miss Outstanding Teen title as a freshman in college. Traditionally, the Outstanding Teen candidates are entering their senior year in high school or are younger. The 2020 competition was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It gave me a lot of unique opportunities to serve in the Bloomington area,” Dimmett said. “The director of the Miss IU competition was super welcoming, getting me involved with the Kiwanis Club in Bloomington. I was able to serve meals to the Marching 100 on game day. I recorded radio spots for Kiwanis Club for both of their fundraisers, Operation Chili for Children and a pancake breakfast. I participated in the IU homecoming parade.”

Dimmett said during the first semester of school, she traveled widely across the state, performing at local competitions or interacting with other title holders. She also attended several dinners.

“It was a lot, but I really enjoyed it,” Dimmett said. “I had a chance to interact with people all over the state.”

Dimmett, a member of Kappa Alpha Theta, is majoring in accounting and finance with a minor in music.

Dimmett and her sister continue to perform at events with volunteers to raise funds.

The sibling’s younger brother Patrick, who will be an eighth-grader, helps with Notable Measures. Dimmett, who also sings and plays guitar and violin, and her two siblings all started the violin at age 3.

Meg is in show choir at ZCHS and plays the violin in the Indianapolis Youth Symphony Orchestra.

“Music lessons and instruments can be expensive, so we have always wanted to make sure every young person has the opportunity to participate regardless of their ability to pay,” Dimmett said. “It has been such a great experience to not only be able to raise funds for youth music education mainly by getting to perform for others, but also to be able to go into schools and volunteer in classrooms. It is obvious how passionate music teachers are about giving their students musical opportunities, and they often spend their own money on supplies.”