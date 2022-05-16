Plant store grows into Fishers

By Dawn Pearson

Snakeroot Botanicals, a garden and herbal center with an environmentally conscious mission to educate customers on its products, recently expanded to Fishers.

Snakeroot Botanicals, which now has two locations, specializes in gardening and herbal products.

Indianapolis resident Laura Johns opened the first store in Fountain Square in Indianapolisin 2021 with her husband, Patrick Burtch, and their business partner, Mike Angel.

Because of the original store’s success, the owners looked to expand in the northside suburbs of Indianapolis. They explored the northside suburbs of Indianapolis before opening last month at 116 at 8597 E. 116th St. in Fishers in a location that was previously The Gallery.

“We were looking for the right building and location,” Johns said. “There aren’t many older and unique buildings around anymore, but we found this location. It was a great fit so we jumped on it.”

Snakeroot Botanicals sells small house plants, indoor and outdoor plants and accessories in its garden center.

“We are really conscientious of our practices. All in-house items are environmentally conscious, and we don’t carry any items that are harmful to our environment,” Johns said. “We also buy close to home from local and regional growers and be fair with our pricing.”

Customers can get an education through the customer service and library at Snakeroot Botanicals.

“People are always going to big box stores, but we find most people want to support small and local businesses because we offer a lot more attention and knowledge on how to take care of the plants,” Johns said. “We like to have the knowledge, and you not only are getting healthy plants from us, but the plants for the right space, and we educate them on that.”

The store also sells bulk herbs and teas, books and is developing a small outdoor plant section.

For more, visit snakerootbotanicals.com.