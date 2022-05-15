Road restrictions set during Geist Half Marathon

The Geist Half Marathon us May 21, and road restrictions will begin as early as midnight on race day. According to a Facebook post from the City of Fishers, all events – the half marathon, the 10K race and the 5K race – will begin at 7 a.m. and finish by 11 a.m.

There will be partial and full road closures May 21. Participants will run on half of the road around most of the course, but some areas may be temporarily closed. Drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes. For more event details, visit geisthalf.com.

Scheduled closures for May 21:

•Southbound Olio Road from 116th Street to Springstone Road from 4 to 11 a.m.

•Northbound Olio Road from 116th Street to Waterway Boulevard from 1 a.m. to noon

•Northbound Olio Road from 96th Street to Waterway Boulevard from 6:45 to 9 a.m.

•Springstone Road from Olio Road to 96th Street (west/southbound lane only) from 7 to 10 a.m.

•Westbound 96th Street from Olio Road to Fall Creek from 7 to 9 a.m.

•96th Street from Fall Creek to Springstone Road from 7 to 9 a.m.

•Westbound Fall Creek from 96th Street to Brooks School Road from 7 to 9 a.m.

•Eastbound Fall Creek from Brooks School Road to Carroll Road/96th Street from 7 to 11 a.m.

•Westbound Fall Creek from Brooks School Road to Mollenkopf Road from 7 to 9:30 a.m.

•Northbound Mollenkopf Road from Fall Creek to Windmere from 7:15 to 10 a.m.

•Eastbound Windmere from Mollenkopf Road to 106th Street from 7:15 to 10 a.m.

•Eastbound 106th Street from Windmere to Hawthorn Ridge from 7:30 to 10:15 a.m.

•Westbound Hawthorn Ridge from 106th Street to Club Point Drive from 7:30 to 10:15 a.m.

•Club Point Drive from Golf Club to Brooks School Road (westbound lane only) from 7:30 to 10:15 a.m.

•Southbound Brooks School Road from Club Point Drive to Fall Creek from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m.

•104th Street from Olio Road to Crestmoor from 7 to 8 a.m.

•Keyesport Landing, Proposal Point, Farmstead and Saddlestone from 7 to 8:15 a.m.

•Waterway Boulevard from Saddlestone to Olio Road from 7 to 8:15 a.m.