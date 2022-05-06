Zionsville in brief — May 10, 2022

Senior Salute – The Boone County Senior Salute will honor 2022 high school graduates who have chosen to serve their country at a recognition event set for 6 p.m. May 18 at the American Legion Post 79 in Zionsville. Any Boone County high school senior enlisting in the military, joining a ROTC program or attending a service academy who are interested in attending the reception can contact bcseniorsalute@gmail.com. The event is open to the public. Tickets are $20 and includes dinner. Purchase tickets at seniorsalute/eventbrite.com or at the American Legion Post 79, 9950 E. 600 S., Zionsville on or before May 16.

Digital inclusion survey – The Boone County Economic Development Corp. encourages Boone County residents to participate in a recently released survey that focuses on the improvement of digital inclusion, which includes access to broadband. The survey includes questions related to internet connectivity, access, digital skills and education. More information regarding the Boone EDC’s plan for digital inclusion and access to the survey can found at betterinboone.org/digital-inclusion.

Art, photography contest winners – Twenty-four artists have their paintings and photography pieces on display at the Lebanon Public Library, 104 E. Washington St. in Lebanon, through May 26 as part of the eighth annual Boone County Senior Services Inc. Art & Photography Contest, which is being held in celebration of Older Americans’ Month. Winning entries are Charlotte Robertson of Zionsville for Amateur Painting, Beth Hullinger of Lebanon for Advanced Painting; Gary Deater of Lebanon for Photography; and Dorothea Mickschl of Thorntown for her painting, “Grandma’s Free Range Chicken Farm.” Artists participating in the contest are over age 60 and reside in Boone County.

Z’Tree of the Year – The People of Zionsville for the Aesthetics of Zionsville is presenting the Z’Tree of the Year Contest to celebrate the Town of Zionsville’s Tree City designation. Through June 1, residents are invited to submit a photo of their favorite tree. Bonus points will be given if there is a unique story behind the tree. The tree can be on private or public property but must be located within the town limits of Zionsville. PZAZ will select the winning tree. The winner will be honored with a framed photo inside Town Hall and a $100 gift card to the Little House at Earth and Turf. Enter the contest at zionsville-in/gov/FormCenter/Other-16/Z-Tree-of-the-Year-2022-99.

Rookie Run registration – Registration is open for the 500 Festival’s 2022 Salesforce & JPMorgan Chase 500 Festival Rookie Run, which will take place from noon to 4 p.m. May 15 in downtown Indianapolis. The noncompetitive run for kids ages 3 to 10 ranges from two blocks to ⅓ mile. Pre-register for $10 through May 11 at IndyMini.com/RookieRun to receive a commemorative shirt and finisher medal. Registration at the event is $5 and only includes the medal.

Boone County Basketball Hall of Fame Inductees – Two former Zionsville Community High school graduates are among 11 inductees into the Boone County Basketball Hall of Fame. George Johnson and Mike Pyle, who graduated in 1965 and 1972, respectively, will be inducted into the BCBHOF at 1 p.m. July 16 at Ulen Country Club in Lebanon. The full list of inductees can be found on the BCBHOF’s Facebook page at facebook.com/BooneCountyHoops/.

United Way of Central Indiana looking for volunteers – United Way of Central Indiana is looking for volunteers and projects for Go All IN Day, an organized day of volunteering and community service across the region. This year’s event will take place June 24 across United Way’s service area of Boone, Hamilton, Hancock, Hendricks, Marion, Morgan and Putnam counties. Opportunities – including indoor, outdoor and virtual options – will be available for individual volunteers, families and groups. Those interested in volunteering can learn more and sign up at uwci.org/go-all-in-day.

Military Veterans Hall of Fame — The Indiana Military Veterans Hall of Fame is accepting nominations for the Class of 2022 through Aug. 1, 2022. To be eligible, the nominee must have been born in Indiana, entered military service from Indiana, lived in Indiana for a minimum of five years and have no felony convictions. A nomination form can be found at imvhof.com/nominate. To learn more about the organization or to make a tax-deductible donation, visit imvhof.com.

Boone County Senior Services offers art classes — Boone County Senior Services Inc. offers weekly art classes in Zionsville from 9:30 a.m. to noon every Tuesday at Zionsville American Legion, 9950 E. 600 S. Instructor Shirley Luttrell leads the class, which costs $5 per class. Luttrell works with beginners, intermediate students and any medium — oils, acrylics, watercolors, etc.