Carmel in brief — May 10, 2022

City recovers fountain repair costs – The City of Carmel has recovered $50,000 from an insurance company to reimburse taxpayers for most of the cost to repair a damaged fountain inside the roundabout at 106th Street and Ditch Road. The fountain was damaged on Nov. 6, 2021, when the driver of a pickup truck drove through the roundabout at a high rate of speed and struck one of the limestone panels in the fountain. The City of Carmel follows a policy to pursue the offending party and their insurance company for the cost of repairing damage to public property so that local taxpayers do not have to bear those costs. Over the last three years, more than $160,000 was recovered by filing such claims.

CPD promotions – The Carmel Police Dept. has promoted John Foster to deputy chief of operations and Brady Myers to major of the support division. Foster has more than 29 years of experience with the CPD, and Myers joined CPD 22 years ago.

Roundabout record attempt – Comedian Dave Dugan will attempt to break his world record for laps around a single roundabout beginning at 9 a.m. May 11. Dugan will circle the roundabout at Jackson Circle and Horseferry Road in the Village of WestClay as part of an effort to raise funds for Cancer Support Community Indiana. In 2018, he set the existing record at 717 laps. Donate to the cause at cancersupportindy.org.

Phi Kappa Phi initiation – Alexandra Widowfield of Carmel was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest all-discipline collegiate honor society. Widowfield was initiated at Auburn University. Widowfield is among approximately 25,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter.

Civil War Roundtable – The Hamilton County Civil War Roundtable will meet May 11 at Carmel City Hall, 1 Civic Square. David L. Mowery will speak on “Morgan’s Great Raid: Taking the War to the North.” Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the program begins at 7 p.m. The program is free and open to the public.

CCHS Spring Tea – The Carmel Clay Historical Society and The Barrington of Carmel are partnering to present a luncheon at 11:30 a.m. May 27 at The Barrington, 1335 S. Guilford Rd. IUPUI professor Anita Morgan, author of “We Must Be Fearless: The Woman Suffrage Movement in Indiana” will speak, and CCHS will showcase important women in Carmel’s history and a women’s history exhibit created by the National Archives. Cost is $25. Purchase tickets at brownpapertickets.com/event/5429863.

Breakfast at the Brickyard – Former IndyCar driver and current IndyCar analyst for NBC Sports James Hinchcliffe will be the featured guest at the 2022 500 Festival Breakfast at the Brickyard, to be held at 9:30 a.m. May 21 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Individual tickets cost $85. Learn more and purchase tickets at 500Festival.com/Breakfast.

Summer service program – The Kiwanis Club of Carmel is presenting a summer service program for kids in kindergarten through 12th grade to have a meaningful impact in the community. The program runs from June 5 to Aug. 7 and includes activities designed to be completed at home. Service themes include food insecurity and nutrition, elder care, and animals and nature. Cost is $40 with a T-shirt, $30 without a T-shirt. Scholarships are available. Learn more at carmelkiwanis.org/summerservice.

Weed Wrangles clear invasive species – The organizations of the Hamilton County Invasives Partnership are inviting volunteers to help clear local parks of invasive species by participating in Weed Wrangles. During the Weed Wrangle, teams of volunteers, supervised by guides, will locate and uproot unwelcome plants such as bush honeysuckle, garlic mustard, autumn olive, English ivy and winter creeper. Learn more and sign up to volunteer at hcinvasives.org.

Over the Edge participants sought – This summer, adventurous philanthropists will rappel down a 23-story building in downtown Indianapolis – in the name of fundraising for Hoosiers in need. Registration is open for those who want to participate in United Way of Central Indiana’s third “Over the Edge” event, scheduled for Aug. 12 at Keystone Group’s 220 N. Meridian St. Space is limited to the first 80 people over age 13 who register. Participants commit to raising at least $1,000 for United Way’s Basic Needs initiatives, which help provide access to food, housing, transportation and health services. Last year, 73 people rappelled during the event, raising more than $196,000. For more or to sign up, visit uwci.org/ote.

River Heritage Park closed – River Heritage Park has closed for planned improvements as part of Carmel Clay Parks & Recreation’s Reimagining Parks initiative. Upgrades include wheelchair-accessible playground features, sensory-friendly interpretive signage, ADA-accessible trails and boardwalks with overlooks on the White River and more. The park is anticipated to reopen after construction is completed in the winter of 2022.

FBI offers reward – The FBI in Atlanta is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the whereabouts of Ciera (Locklair) Breland, who has been missing since Feb. 24. Breland, a Carmel resident, was last known to be visiting her family in John’s Creek, Ga., the week of Feb. 20 with her husband, Xavier Breland, their 5-month old son and their white labradoodle. Breland’s husband reported her missing on Feb. 26 to the Carmel Police Dept., however, there is no evidence Breland ever returned home. Breland’s last known location was at 10545 Highgate Manor Ct. in John’s Creek at 7:17 p.m. on Feb. 24. She was driving a white 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan with Georgia tag RMB 5869. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Johns Creek Police Tip Line at 678-474-1610, CPD at 317-571-2500.

Monthly beekeepers meeting – The North Central Beekeepers Club meets the third Wednesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at Cool Creek Nature Center, 2000 E. 151st St. in Westfield. Meetings are free to attend by all levels of beekeepers located centrally north of Indianapolis. Those interested in becoming beekeepers are welcome. For more information, visit facebook.com/ncbclub.

Rookie Run registration – Registration is open for the 500 Festival’s 2022 Salesforce & JPMorgan Chase 500 Festival Rookie Run, which will take place from noon to 4 p.m. May 15 in downtown Indianapolis. The noncompetitive run for kids ages 3 to 10 ranges from two blocks to ⅓ mile. Pre-register for $10 through May 11 at IndyMini.com/RookieRun to receive a commemorative shirt and finisher medal. Registration at the event is $5 and only includes the medal.

Summer Food Service Program – The Indiana Dept. of Education encourages schools and qualified community organizations to participate in the 2022 Summer Food Service Program. The program reimburses local sponsors that serve healthy free meals and snacks to children 18 years old and younger. Sponsorship is open to public and private nonprofit groups, including local governments, summer camps, religious organizations and recreation centers. In 2021, more than 280 Indiana sponsors served nearly 22 million meals during the summer months. The application deadline for new sponsors is April 15. Learn more at in.gov/doe/nutrition/summer-food-service-program/?utm_content=&utm_medium=email&utm_name=&utm_source=govdelivery&utm_term=.

United Way looking for volunteers – United Way of Central Indiana is looking for volunteers and projects for Go All IN Day, an organized day of volunteering and community service across the region. This year’s event will take place June 24 across United Way’s service area of Hamilton, Boone, Hancock, Hendricks, Marion, Morgan and Putnam counties. Opportunities – including indoor, outdoor and virtual options – will be available for individual volunteers, families and groups. Those interested in volunteering can learn more and sign up at uwci.org/go-all-in-day.

Military Veterans Hall of Fame — The Indiana Military Veterans Hall of Fame is accepting nominations for the Class of 2022 through Aug. 1. To be eligible, the nominee must have been born in Indiana, entered military service from Indiana, lived in Indiana for a minimum of five years and have no felony convictions. A nomination form can be found at imvhof.com/nominate. To learn more about the organization or to make a tax-deductible donation, visit imvhof.com.

Grand opening date change – The grand opening for the Chicken Salad Chick restaurant at 12751 N. Pennsylvania Ave. in Carmel has been moved to May 18. The restaurant is billed as the nation’s only fast-casual chicken salad restaurant with a made-from-scratch chicken salad concept.

Centier Bank appointment – Ben Jefferis has been appointed vice president, group manager of commercial real estate, at Centier Bank. Jefferis, who joined Centier nearly four years ago, holds a Master of Business Administration from Oakland City University. Jefferis is a member of the City of Fishers Town Hall Building Corp. as well as a board director at the Humane Society For Hamilton County. He lives in Fishers with his wife and daughter and works out of Centier Bank’s Carmel branch.

MJ Insurance hire – Carmel-based MJ Insurance, a risk management and employee benefits agency, has hired Chazney Gates as IT project manager, a new role for the company. As IT project manager, Gates will be responsible for managing all aspects of MJ’s technical project portfolio and oversee successful project completion to ensure an exceptional client and employee experience. Gates comes to MJ Insurance from IU Health, where she served as associate project manager and provided support to ensure technology requirements were met for the new IU Health Bloomington replacement hospital.

IMCU appoints next CEO – Indiana Members Credit Union has appointed John Newett as chief executive officer, effective Jan. 1, 2023. He will succeed Ron Collier, who will retire after 37 years with the company. Newett currently serves as senior vice president of operations at IMCU. He joined IMCU in 2011 as director of planning and administration. He is a graduate of Scecina Memorial High School and the Indiana University Kelley School of Business.

Byrider Hall of Fame inductees – Carmel-based Byrider, a used car dealership and franchise systems, made public the induction of Winston Sleeth and Steve Petersen into the company’s hall of fame, which recognizes contributions to the growth and culture of Byrider. Sleeth owns and operates three Byrider locations in Columbia, Joplin, and Springfield, Mo. Petersen, originally hired by company founder, James DeVoe, Sr., has served in a variety of positions, including regional managing partner, franchise consultant – team leader, director of real estate and director of procurement.

SePRO hire – Joe Armstrong has joined Carmel-based SePRO as the director of research, regulatory and innovation to guide its R&D initiatives. Armstrong earned his Ph.D. in weed science from Michigan State University. Armstrong comes to SePRO from Corteva Agriscience, where he served in several capacities, most recently as the technology characterization leader for Discovery Herbicides.

Chicken Salad Chick to open – Fast-casual restaurant Chicken Salad Chick will open a new location May 17 in Carmel at 12751 N. Pennsylvania St. A ribbon cutting will be held at 9:30 a.m. with doors opening at 10 a.m. The first 100 guests will receive free chicken salad for a year.

Shoulder, knee pain seminar – Riverview Health will host a seminar on treatment of shoulder and knee pain from 6 to 7 p.m. May 11. Board-certified and fellowship-trained physician Dr. Scott Smith will highlight surgical and non-surgical methods for addressing pain, as well as his specialization in shoulder and knee replacement surgery. The seminar will take place at Riverview Health, 395 Westfield Rd., in Noblesville in the Krieg DeVault Conference Room, located in the lower level of the Women’s Pavilion. The program is free, but registration is required. Attendees are required to wear masks. Register at riverview.org/classes or call 317-776-7999.