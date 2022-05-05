Chad and Nicole Gariglietti attend the event in costume. Zane Kirk blows a horn. Sue Kaiser throws an ax. William Balint teaches Jake Hatton how to shoot a bow and arrow. Snapshot: Viking Fest comes to Anson Park 0 By Current Publishing on May 5, 2022 Zionsville Community The annual Viking Fest was presented April 29 to May 1 at Anson Park in Whitestown. The event included performances, demonstrations, inflatables, a falconry show and much more. (Photos by Rachel Greenberg) More Headlines Carmel in brief — April 26, 2022 Carmel in brief — April 19, 2022 Carmel in brief — April 12, 2022 Spotlighting history: Westfield to conduct inaugural Lantern Days at Grand Junction Plaza Hoosier Village chaplain’s mission to relay stories from World War II veterans Noblesville senior among student athletes to be recognized by National Football Foundation Share. Twitter Facebook Pinterest LinkedIn Tumblr Email