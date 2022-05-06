Hindu Civilization exhibit set for library

A nationwide traveling exhibition about Hindu Civilization is landing in Zionsville.

“Darshana: A Glimpse into Hindu Civilization” was scheduled to start May 9 and run through May 27 at the Hussey-Mayfield Memorial Public Library, 250 N. 5th St., Zionsville.

“We are partnering with the Zionsville Community Schools and Zionsville library,” Zionsville resident Sridhar Rao said. “Something unique in Zionsville is there are several activities during those three weeks, like yoga and meditation. We also are going to display a lot of artifacts that are related to Hindu civilization.”

Rao said the exhibit will help the Zionsville community know about the contribution of Indian residents.

“In Zionsville and other communities, there is a growing Indian population,” said Carmel resident Anand Bemra, zonal director of communications for Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh. “We want our communities to know a little more about Hinduism and Indian culture. Things like trigonometry and the decimal system.”

Bemra said Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh and other Dharmic organizations collaborated to bring the exhibit to Zionsville.

Rao said a ceremony will be conducted from 2 to 4 p.m. May 14 that will include Zionsville town officials. There will be an exhibition of Indian classical dance and music performances. Snacks and refreshments will be served.

From 6 to 7 p.m. May 19, visitors will be able to watch and learn Garbha, an Indian folk dance.

The event also will include a teacher appreciation ceremony, called Guru Vandana, from 2 to 4 p.m May 21. The exhibit includes 24 poster boards with topics ranging from mathematics, architecture, sciences, arts, traditional attire essential philosophies, symbols and festivals.

“What is the Hindu perspective on community service,” Rao said. “What is their take on the concept of God.”