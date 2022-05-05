Zionsville Fire Dept. presents annual awards

The Zionsville Fire Dept. presented the ZFD Firefighter’s Awards Program April 16 to recognize several of its members for achievements in the past year.
Award winners are:
- Jeremy Anker, Probationary Firefighter of the Year
- Ben Shircliff, EMT of the Year
- Tre Schmitt, Paramedic of the Year
- Benji Johnson, Cody Richardson Memorial Firefighter of the Year
Firefighter/EMT Cody Seymour received the Zionsville Professional Firefighters Leadership Award for leadership and integrity.
A Unit Commendation was awarded to a team of individuals that responded to a vehicle accident with multiple patients. Because of the responders’ swift actions and working with skill in their actions as a team, the accident survivors were met with a favorable outcome.
The responders recognized are:
- Firefighter/paramedic Tad Henderson
- Firefighter John Ball
- Firefighter Benji Johnson
- Firefighter/paramedic Joey Goltz
- Firefighter/paramedic Justin Spivey
- Firefighter Sam Alley
- Engineer Ryan Luttrull
- Firefighter Nathan Oakes
- Capt. Brian Miller
- Firefighter Dustin Campins
- Firefighter Matt Mellencamp
- Battalion Chief Lance Turner
ZFD Chief James VanGorder recognized Lt. Jeff Beam as the first full-time member to retire from the department.