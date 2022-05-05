Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Zionsville Fire Dept. presents annual awards
Recipients of the Unit Commendation are, from left, firefighter Matt Mellencamp, Capt. Brian Miller, firefighter Dustin Campins, firefighter Paramedic Joey Goltz, engineer Ryan Luttrull, firefighter Sam Alley, firefighter Benji Johnson, firefighter John Ball and firefighter/paramedic Tad Henderson. (Photo courtesy of the Town of Zionsville)

Zionsville Fire Dept. presents annual awards

0
By on Zionsville Community

The Zionsville Fire Dept. presented the ZFD Firefighter’s Awards Program April 16 to recognize several of its members for achievements in the past year.

Award winners are:

  • Jeremy Anker, Probationary Firefighter of the Year
  • Ben Shircliff, EMT of the Year
  • Tre Schmitt, Paramedic of the Year
  • Benji Johnson, Cody Richardson Memorial Firefighter of the Year

Firefighter/EMT Cody Seymour received the Zionsville Professional Firefighters Leadership Award for leadership and integrity.

A Unit Commendation was awarded to a team of individuals that responded to a vehicle accident with multiple patients. Because of the responders’ swift actions and working with skill in their actions as a team, the accident survivors were met with a favorable outcome.

The responders recognized are:

  • Firefighter/paramedic Tad Henderson
  • Firefighter John Ball
  • Firefighter Benji Johnson
  • Firefighter/paramedic Joey Goltz
  • Firefighter/paramedic Justin Spivey
  • Firefighter Sam Alley
  • Engineer Ryan Luttrull
  • Firefighter Nathan Oakes
  • Capt. Brian Miller
  • Firefighter Dustin Campins
  • Firefighter Matt Mellencamp
  • Battalion Chief Lance Turner

ZFD Chief James VanGorder recognized Lt. Jeff Beam as the first full-time member to retire from the department.

  


More Headlines

Obituary: Elizabeth Wiest Johnson Carmel firefighter ends memorable 40-year career ‘The gift of more time’: 1 year after 4-year-old’s cardiac arrest, Carmel family promotes community CPR, AED training Zionsville Fire Dept. trains at late volunteer firefighter’s donated house Meet the District 1 county commissioner candidates Hamilton County jury finds Indianapolis resident guilty of neglecting child who died 
Share.