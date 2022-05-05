Zionsville Fire Dept. presents annual awards

The Zionsville Fire Dept. presented the ZFD Firefighter’s Awards Program April 16 to recognize several of its members for achievements in the past year.

Award winners are:

Jeremy Anker, Probationary Firefighter of the Year

Ben Shircliff, EMT of the Year

Tre Schmitt, Paramedic of the Year

Benji Johnson, Cody Richardson Memorial Firefighter of the Year

Firefighter/EMT Cody Seymour received the Zionsville Professional Firefighters Leadership Award for leadership and integrity.

A Unit Commendation was awarded to a team of individuals that responded to a vehicle accident with multiple patients. Because of the responders’ swift actions and working with skill in their actions as a team, the accident survivors were met with a favorable outcome.

The responders recognized are:

Firefighter/paramedic Tad Henderson

Firefighter John Ball

Firefighter Benji Johnson

Firefighter/paramedic Joey Goltz

Firefighter/paramedic Justin Spivey

Firefighter Sam Alley

Engineer Ryan Luttrull

Firefighter Nathan Oakes

Capt. Brian Miller

Firefighter Dustin Campins

Firefighter Matt Mellencamp

Battalion Chief Lance Turner

ZFD Chief James VanGorder recognized Lt. Jeff Beam as the first full-time member to retire from the department.