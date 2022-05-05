Carmel cooking school for kids sprouts new location in Zionsville 

By Taylor Dixon

A local cooking school for kids is sprouting a new Zionsville location.

Owner Stephanie Drewry opened Sprouts Cooking School in her home seven years ago and opened her first school outside her home in Carmel in 2017. The second location will be at 11145 N. Michigan Rd., between the Pure Barre studio and Athletico Physical Therapy in Zionsville. It is set to open in August.

Drewry said opening a second location has been a longtime goal but that the COVID-19 pandemic delayed those plans.

“I feel incredibly grateful and fortunate that the business survived and thrived over the past two years. My team remained intact and loyal customers provided demand for our services that exceeded a single location,” Drewry said. “The opening of the second store truly feels like a measure of success and I am incredibly proud of the work that went in to get us to this point.

Sprouts is the first cooking school designated for children in Indiana, according to Drewry, who said getting kids in the kitchen with their families at a young age creates bonding opportunities and instills life skills.

“We have customers who travel from all over the greater Indianapolis area and beyond for our classes,” Drewry said. “This Zionsville location was chosen to create convenience for new and current customers. We are excited to become a part of this community.”

Sprouts caters to children ages 3 to 13. It also offers individual classes, family classes, an exclusive MemberChef program that focuses on culinary curriculum, camps and birthday parties.

Drewery said the Zionsville location will mirror the Carmel one, with class schedules rotated through both stores.

Single classes are approximately $60, family classes are $69 and camps start at $299.

Learn more at sproutscookingschool.com.