Carmel High School senior joins CSO for concert

Carmel High School senior violinist Abigail Ko is eager to make music in the Palladium.

“It truly is a stunning hall, and I want to make the most of it,” Ko said.

Ko, the 2022 CSO Young Artist Competition winner, will perform with the Carmel Symphony Orchestra at the Family Fun Concert at 3 p.m. May 14 at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel.

“Additionally, I’m excited to share Tchaikovsky’s violin concerto with the kids and their families at this concert,” Ko said. “It truly is a special piece, and I hope that (young people) will be inspired by the music, maybe even trying to learn a new instrument.”

During the performance, young audience members will be invited to join CSO on stage. The orchestral classics are specially designed for children.

Ko, who has been playing the violin for approximately 12 years, plans on studying music in college.

“I don’t know yet where I’m going, but I have great options and am excited for what’s to come,” she said.

Ko has never attended a Family Fun concert but expects to enjoy it.

The guest conductor is Carmel High School teacher Nicole DeGuire. An associate director of orchestras at CHS, DeGuire is an avid freelance violinist with numerous orchestras across the state. Previously, DeGuire served as director of orchestras at Fishers High School.

Following the concert, additional hands-on activities will be held during a drum circle with Resounding Joy.

Tickets are $5 for kids and $17.50 for adults. Tickets are available at CarmelSymphony.org or at the Palladium Fifth Third Bank Box Office, or by calling 317-843-3800.