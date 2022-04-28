Feinstein, Patty to share Palladium stage

Michael Feinstein has been eager to have singer Sandi Patty join him again in person.

Feinstein and Patty performed a free virtual concert featuring holiday music in November 2020 amid the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We dd a live concert a number of years ago and I was thrilled she wanted to do another one together because she is a wonderful person in addition to being an exquisite talent,” Feinstein said.

An Evening with Michael Feinstein with special guest Sandi Patty is set for 8 p.m. May 7 at the Palladium at the Center for Performing Arts in Carmel.

Feinstein, the Center’s artistic director, typically performs at least one concert per season.

Feinstein said he and Patty will each perform a set of songs and then sing some duets.

“I’ll be doing some Gershwin selections from my new recording,” Feinstein said. “I’ve got some new things I’ve been working on, a couple of new routines, some classics and some more contemporary things. I like to mix it up and bring different things to each show for those who might have seen me before can hear something that is new.”

Feinstein said the show contains incredible pieces of music.

“I’m always try to find something that will be fresh for everyone, so it’s always new,” he said.

Feinstein’s latest album, “Gershwin Country,” featuring duets with a variety of stars, was released in mid-March.

“One of the things that made it unique was recording it in Nashville with a Nashville band,” Feinstein said. “Then tailoring each duet to the individual personalities from Dolly Parton to Brad Paisley, Lyle Lovett, Alison Krauss, each one was tailored to that specific voice,” Feinstein said. “I’ll probably do those songs solo unless Sandi likes one of the duets and wants to do them in a performance. We haven’t discussed that.”

Feinstein last performed at the Palladium with Melissa Manchester in May 2021. Feinstein said his schedule has picked up in the last few months as the pandemic has eased.

“Performances have resumed and that’s been wonderful,” he said. “I’ve done a couple of shows at Carnegie Hall and been in Florida several times with different symphonies. I haven’t been back to full schedule because depending on the geographical location, some people are more or less reticent about coming out. Audiences in some places have been smaller until people feel totally comfortable about going out again for live music. It varies from place to place.”

Feinstein’s cabaret at Hotel Carmichael had its grand opening in May 2021. He has similar clubs in New York, Los Angeles and San Francisco.

Feinstein said each club has acts that draw better crowds than others.

“In Feinstein’s club in San Francisco, we’ve learned an equal balance of local talent mixed with international talent works best in this place,” he said. “With Feinstein’s at the Carmichael, we are still discovering what audiences like to see in the room, even though the many great performers we’ve brought in from New York and LA have done well. With our goal being serving the community and sharing the breadth of talent that is local, the balance is still being worked out.”

Feinstein said one of the things loves about the room at the Carmichael is that it was created from scratch as a nightclub and is not a space that was transformed from something else into a nightclub.

“All of my friends who have come go play the room have been agog at the beauty of the place and comfort of performers on stage,” Feinstein said. “I think it will grow as more and more people experience it. I think once people are in the room, I would wager they want to come back and experience it many more times. At least, I hope so.”

For more on the May 7 concert, visit thecenterpresents.org.