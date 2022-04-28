Durbin Elementary to host farewell event

Former Durbin Elementary students and staff will have a chance to bid farewell to the building as they knew it during an event from 4 to 7 p.m. May 12 at the school, 18000 Durbin Rd., Noblesville.

Durbin Elementary soon will be repurposed into extra space for Hamilton Southeastern Schools’ FOCUS program students. Durbin Elementary students will attend the new Deer Creek Elementary in the fall. Deer Creek is a new school at Bolden Road and 156th Street in Noblesville.

FOCUS offers students a place to achieve academically and behaviorally by teaching the skills needed to cope with various obstacles in their lives, according to HSE’s website. The FOCUS program is currently held at Fall Creek Junior High School.

Durbin Elementary won’t close until after the 2021-22 school year.

Deer Creek Elementary can hold 642 students compared to 360 at Durbin Elementary. Hamilton Southeastern Schools has already approved redefined boundaries to determine which students will attend Deer Creek Elementary. Students in the neighborhoods of Autumn Breeze Apartments, Deer Path West, Meadows of Shelborne, Blue Ridge, Flagstone Woods, Summerland Park, Turnberry at the Park and Waterman Crossing will attend Deer Creek Elementary. Students living at Deer Chase Apartments will attend Harrison Parkway Elementary. Students living in the Silverton neighborhood will attend Thorpe Creek Elementary. For more on the redefined boundaries, visit hseschools.org/happenings/redefining-boundary-lines.

Durbin Elementary Principal Linda Ededuwa said the school is one of the oldest elementary schools in the HSE district.

“We have people who attended that may be 30 years old now,” Ededuwa said. “It is open to the public to come see Durbin before it gets remodeled.”

Ededuwa said attendees can take a self-guided tour through the school, purchase items from food trucks, take photos and share memories.

“Durbin is a special place, and we will miss it,” Ededuwa said.