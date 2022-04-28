Construction of roundabout at 116th Street, Range Line Road set to begin May 2 

The intersection at Range Line Road and Medical Drive is set to reopen by the end of April 28 when the City of Carmel debut’s its newest roundabout.

Construction on another roundabout – which will be the city’s 143rd – is set to begin at Range Line Road and 116th Street on May 2. The roundabout will be constructed one half at a time with 116th Street remaining open throughout the 110-day project.

Traffic lane adjustments will begin on or after April 28 to prepare for construction.

According to the City of Carmel: