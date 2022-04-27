Whitestown breaks ground on Gateway Park

The Town of Whitestown has broken ground on new playground equipment at Gateway Park.

“With the addition of this equipment, Gateway Park will be the most inclusive playground in Whitestown,” Whitestown Parks Director Savannah Solgere stated. “Children of all abilities will be able to access these amenities.”

The new amenities include a slide, net structure, shade, zipline and swings. Gateway Park is at 6150 Gateway E. Dr., directly west of the Neighborhoods at Anson community.

The project is funded by a grant from the Land and Water Conservation Fund, which provides matching grants to states and local governments for the acquisition and development of public outdoor recreation areas and facilities.

The project is expected to be completed in the fall. Future plans for the park include adding restrooms and more park amenities.