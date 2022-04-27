5 Republicans vie for the primary election of Fall Creek Township board member 

Five Republicans and four Democrats are vying to win the May 3 primary election nominations for the Fall Creek Township Board. There are three spots on the board, so three candidates in each primary can be elected. The Republican candidates are Brian Baehl, Jason Meyer, Tony Scott, Patricia Bratton and Tiffanie Ditlevson. Scott and Bratton did not respond to a request for comment and Ditlevson has withdrawn from the race, although her name will still appear on the ballot.

Name: Brian Baehl

Age: 57

Education: Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering at the University of Evansville

Occupation: Software engineer developing medical devices

City of Residence: Fishers

Immediate family: Wife, Shelly, married 27 years; son, Nicholas, and daughter, Brianna, who both graduated from Hamilton Southeastern High School and attend college.

Previous political experience: I have served the residents on the Fall Creek Township Board for two terms. I have also served as elected Republican precinct committeeman operating precinct voting locations for the past 14 years to ensure our fundamental right to vote.

Why do you want to run for office?

I have a passion to serve our community and make our community the best that I can. I support quality fire protection and emergency medical services to protect my family and yours. My love is to continue to develop the Fall Creek Woods Natural Area that we started. With voters’ support, I will continue to enhance the Natural Area with more amenities for all residents to enjoy.

What are your qualifications for this office?

I have a passion to serve the residents of Fall Creek Township. While living in our district for the past 20 years, I listen to the concerns and recommendations of our residents as your representative to the township and I believe that I understand the challenges that we face. I have volunteered on other boards, a nonprofit organization and school events in our community.

What are the top three issues that your campaign will focus on?

Continue to development the beautiful Fall Creek Woods Natural Area that we started with trails and canoe and kayak launch site in the next term. Keep taxes low. Year after year, we have kept the tax rate constant. Services to residents. Continue to partner with charitable organizations to help residents in need. We have always stayed open to serve our residents throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

What sets you apart from the other candidates for this office?

I am driven to help the community. Running for reelection. I am experienced with efficiencies and productivity as a current board member.

How long have you lived in your district?

I have lived in the district for 20 years.

What other organizations are you involved with?

I have been volunteering in Scouting for many years. I served as a den leader in Cub Scouts and currently am an assistant Scoutmaster in Boy Scouts for the past 11 years. I enjoy teaching the scouts leadership skills and about their community.

Something most people don’t know about you?

Obtained U.S. patent on diagnostic messages on digital phones. Developed software for DVD players, satellite set top TV receivers and medical devices.

Something you want people to know about you?

I am a dedicated husband, father and community servant.

Website or best way for voters to reach you?

You can reach me on my Facebook page: Brian Baehl Fall Creek Township Board Member

Name: Jason Meyer

Age: 53

Education: Carmel High School, 1987 graduate. Ball State marketing degree and Purdue University electrical engineering.

Occupation: Distribution sales manager for Onsemi

City of residence: Fishers

Immediate family: Nicole (Pesavento) spouse. Daughters Clara Meyer and Lydia Meyer.

Previous political experience: Currently president and elected to Fall Creek Township Board. Member of Fishers Board of Public Works and Safety. Past: Republican precinct committeeman, delegate to Republican State Convention, HSE Facility Study Committee, HSE

School rep for common wage hearings, Fishers Planning Commission, Candidate for Fishers Town Council.

Why do you want to run for office?

My family and I have lived in Fall Creek Township since 1996. I have served the residents of Fall Creek Township for 10 years on the board and through other civic positions. I am running for reelection to continue the work I have been doing to provide fire protection, public assistance, cemetery care and protecting our township’s natural treasures through park development.

What are your qualifications for this office?

I have the experience needed to be impactful to the township while representing the residents of Fall Creek Township interests.

What are the top three issues that your campaign will focus on?

I will continue to be a voice for the residents focusing on providing fire protection, public assistance, cemetery care and protecting our township’s natural treasures through park development.

What sets you apart from other candidates for this office?

I am passionate to help my neighbors through listing and taking specific actions on the issues impacting them.

How long have you lived in your district?

Since 1996

What other organizations are you involved with?

In addition to my other civic involvements, I am a member of iTOWN church.

Something most people don’t know about you?

I am an avid outdoorsman

Something you want people to know about you?

I am compassionate, and always a “glass half full”-type person

Website or best way for voters to reach you?

Facebook: Jason Meyer for Fall Creek Township