4 Democrats vie for primary nomination of Fall Creek Township board member 

Four Democrats and five Republicans are vying to win the May 3 primary election nominations for the Fall Creek Township Board. There are three spots on the board. The Democratic candidates are Joe Weingarten, Rachna Greulach, Sukriti Sachdeva and Kimberly Passey-Strahan.

Name: Joe Weingarten

Age: 77

Education: New York University-Mechanical engineer, Air War College

Occupation: Aerospace engineer

City of residence: Fishers

Immediate family: Wife, Cindy, seven grandchildren

Previous political experience: state representative, Fishers City treasurer, chairman Hamilton County Democratic Party

Why do you want to run for office?

Township is the closest to the people in Indiana politics and caring for people is what we should be doing.

What are your qualifications for this office?

Extensive experience in government, 30 years at the federal level. Also experience in business and non-profit organizations. At the federal level I for a number of years had a budget of $69 million and my last position was technical assistant to a four-star general of a command of 85,000 people worldwide. When I retired from the Air Force, I opened an Apple computer store that in three years grew to be the 13th-largest dealership in the nation. Apple adopted several of my ideas nationwide. Then Apple brought in all sales in house. I now run a small business as the sole manufacturer in the United States of U.S. Military insignia in sterling silver. At the same time, I volunteer with the Boy Scouts at the national level and locally.

What are the top three issues that your campaign will focus on?

The main focus is service to residence of the township. The township is where you go to help, one of the main functions is poor relief and yes in rich Hamilton County we have people who need help. Then another primary function is to insure we provide services such as funding for fire equipment and parks. Yet at the same time being very efficient with spending to keep taxes low.

What sets you apart from other candidates for this office?

Experience in government, business in large operations and in nonprofit organizations. For a number of years, I was responsible for managing a budget of $69 million for the operation of an organization of 2,000 research and development engineers. They designed and developed all Air Force aircraft. Once I was audited and the books were 100 percent correct, the AF Audit Agency asked how we did it and my reply was “what do you expect from a group of 2000 engineers?” I will bring that same detail to details of the township. I used to do planning for the Air Force to look out 20 years in research. I want to bring out year planning to the township.

How long have you lived in your district?

About 20 years

What other organizations are you involved with?

Boy Scouts of America, National Committees – National Eagle Scout Association and BSA Alumni Association and with Scouting at the local level. In addition, President Biden has appointed me to be on the Selective Service Board and I hope we never have to do anything. I served as the chair of the Hamilton County Democratic Party.

Something most people don’t know about you?

Every aircraft and spacecraft built since 1974 is based on my internal structural criteria worldwide. Every aviation authority worldwide approved my criteria now to get every county to agree on something isn’t that a miracle in its own right. The other miracle is because of this people have walked away from aircraft crashes. I have 11 patents and was selected as the Top young Aerospace Engineer in the nation in 1977. A lot of other aviation achievements.

Something you want people to know about you?

I care.

Website or best way for voters to reach you? E-mail me at mrmac@aol.com.

Name: Rachna Greulach

Age: 42

Education: B.S. in Business Administration with Honors in Accounting, The Ohio State University

Occupation: Senior director of financial reporting at Elanco Animal Health

City of residence: Fishers

Immediate family: Husband, Scot; sons, Ronak (8) and Milan (6)

Previous political experience: Fall Creek Township Board Member, 2019-present.

Why do you want to run for office?

I want to continue to help build upon the wonderful initiatives and projects that make our community such a wonderful place to live. My goals include maintaining low tax rates while expanding the amenities at Fall Creek Woods Natural Area and supporting programs meant to improve the lives of Fall Creek Township’s citizens, such as the Fall Creek Township food pantry.

What are your qualifications for this office?

As an incumbent, I have learned so much over the past three-plus years in office! I believe my experience thus far qualifies me to run again. In addition, I have a degree in accounting and a full-time job at a large company, which have taught me about things like balancing budgets as well as working with a variety of people, including our constituents.

What are the top three issues that your campaign will focus on?

Maintaining low tax rates. Expanding assistance services and increasing awareness for those in need. Seeing our vision come to life for Fall Creek Woods Natural Area.

What sets you apart from other candidates for this office?

I am a combination of an incumbent candidate with experience in this specific office and a fresh voice to represent a demographic – working mom of young children – that is not widely represented in office in our neck of the woods.

How long have you lived in your district?

Nine years

What other organizations are you involved with?

Geist Elementary PTO, Fishers Democratic Club

Something most people don’t know about you?

How about that I’m a proud Ohio State Buckeye and I can often be found rooting them on in football and basketball? I’m so excited that my sons are now old enough to love watching sports and to cheer for them with me!

Something you want people to know about you?

I’m a first-generation Indian American and the proud daughter of immigrants. I have seen what a wonderful place America can be for people who work to make their dreams come true, and that can start here at home in Fishers, Indiana.

Website or best way for voters to reach you?

My website is rachnaforfallcreek.com. There is a “Contact” link on my website that voters can use to reach out to me.

Name: Dr. Sukriti Sachdeva Sclippa

Age: 39

Education: Bachelor of Dental Surgery (India), MBA Healthcare Administration (UC Denver)

Occupation: Senior manager, sales operations and solutioning

City of residence: Fishers

Immediate family: Husband, Carlo A Sclippa, son Niam Sclippa, dog Buddy

Previous political experience: None

Why do you want to run for office?

To contribute and have a positive impact on our community. I believe in the saying by Mahatma Gandhi, “Be the change you want to see in the world.” I would like to be a champion for further improving the community to be the best for everyone to thrive.

What are your qualifications for this office?

During my experience as a provider and my career in sales operations, I have developed leadership, active listening, empathy and problem-solving skills which will help me in being an effective representative of our community. In addition, I have developed excellent analytical and communication skills enhancing my qualifications for this position.

What are the top three issues that your campaign will focus on?

Diversity and inclusion. Expansion of community resources – continuous trails, dog parks or solving community pet issues by installing dog waste bags station, more benches around community areas. Neighborhood speeding due to unsafe environment for kids in neighborhood as the cars speed through.

What sets you apart from other candidates for this office?

Ability to succeed in difficult situations and conversations. Never give up attitude. Different point of view based on living in two completely distinguish cultures.

How long have you lived in your district?

Three years

What other organizations are you involved with?

Global Health Connections, UNICEF, Kiva, Food Bank of Northern Indiana

Something most people don’t know about you?

That I am a trained dentist from India. Currently not practicing but holding a doctor degree.

Something you want people to know about you?

That I am a very warm individual with immense aptitude for helping people in need.

Website or best way for voters to reach you?

Email drsukritisachdeva@gmail.com or call (720)486-8070.

Name: Kimberly Passey Strahan

Age: 48

Education: Bachelor of English Literature

Occupation: Fishers High School Choir Treasurer

City of residence: Fishers

Immediate family: Married for 23 years and two daughters graduating Fishers High School this year.

Previous political experience: None, but I vote every election.

Why do you want to run for office?

I want to show my daughters that you need to diligently serve your community using your talents.

What are your qualifications for this office?

I spent most of my childhood in cemeteries looking for relatives with my mother. Maintaining cemeteries and parks are very meaningful to me. Also, as a former senior credit analyst and current treasurer, I look to use resources thoughtfully and to their fullest extent. I love to get things done right and under budget.

What are the top three issues that your campaign will focus on?

Making sure that the residents in our township know about our food bank, keeping parks safe and clean, maintaining the cemeteries with dignity and thoughtfulness.

What sets you apart from other candidates for this office?

I have lived in Fishers for the past 20 years. My fellow residents know what it is like to live in a growing and dynamic area. I will work my hardest to serve my fellow citizens.

How long have you lived in your district?

Six years but in Fishers as a whole 20 years. What other organizations are you involved with? Fishers High School Tiger Choirs

Something most people don’t know about you?

I am the youngest of six children and because of that will answer to any name anyone calls me.

Something you want people to know about you?

I want to work with everyone in our district.

Website or best way for voters to reach you?

Instagram @kimberlypasseystrahan.