Nine candidates vying for three spots on Noblesville Township Board

Eight Republicans are vying for three spots on the Noblesville Township Board in the May 3 primary. One Democrat, Paula Jo Gilliam, also is running but is uncontested in the primary. Republican candidates are Peggy R. Pfister, Joe Arrowood, Perry Williams, Mary Sue Rowland, Terry L. Busby, Charlie McMillan, Adrienne Rogers and David Cox. Williams and Rogers did not submit their responses to the questionnaire.

Name: Peggy R. Pfister

Education: Bachelor of Science, Purdue University Master of Science, Butler University

Occupation: Noblesville Township Board

City of residence: Noblesville

Immediate family: Scott (son) and Kim Pfister, grandsons John and Riley. Laurie Pfister DeVries (daughter) and Fred DeVries Brian (son) and Amber Pfister, grandsons Sam, Mason and Cam.

Previous political experience: Currently serving on the Noblesville Township Board. Deputy Hamilton County auditor. assistant director of the Hamilton County Highway Dept. Hamilton County assessor.

Why do you want to run for office?

I have a calling to help, and I want to make a difference for those Noblesville residents with the greatest needs. We are facing challenges which are more common than most realize, especially for those with mental health issues, low-income and our most vulnerable children. This requires specific programs for affordable housing and basic necessities. I will commit myself to making things better.

What are your qualifications for this office?

I have experience working in local government including the Noblesville Township Board and addressing community issues firsthand. A few examples of our accomplishments while I’ve been on the board include:

Lowering taxes for the last three years. Established scholarships for low-income students graduating NHS. Overseeing COVID-19 relief for rents and utilities. I’ve also helped develop free summer recreation programs, both sport and non-sport related.

What are the top three issues that your campaign will focus on?

Improved mental health programs and counseling to care for those most at risk Affordable Housing, including homeless housing achieved through county-wide support and enhanced low-income housing More effective programs dealing with multi-substance addiction and alcohol in our community.

What sets you apart from other candidates for this office?

I have held elected positions in Noblesville and Hamilton County while serving on various local committees and boards. Yet, I believe my early experience in life as a single mom raising three kids with little income is one of my greatest strengths. I have walked in the shoes of those with difficult daily struggles. I also know people can be resilient and may just need an organization or person to help them in a time of need.

How long have you lived in your district?

I have made Noblesville my home for more than 50 years.

What other organizations are you involved with?

I’ve been involved with the Good Samaritan, Hamilton County Republican Women, Noblesville Chamber of Commerce, as well as the Grace Community Church Outreach and Food Pantry. I am an avid supporter of the Forest Park Aquatic Center and Youth Assistance in addition to various other social services.

Something most people don’t know about you?

I am passionate about all animals. I feel the key to a good life is staying active, helping others and never settling.

Something you want people to know about you?

My desire to help people and make a positive difference in their lives gave me the passion to pursue a counseling degree. I believe you cannot overlook the importance of a connected community and knowing someone cares. I work hard to understand complex issues so I can make the best decisions for the community, and I’ve got your back.

Website or best way for voters to reach you?

Email Pfister4Noblesville@gmail.com.

Name: Mary Sue Rowland

Age: 81

Education: Graduated Noblesville High School, studied at Ball State University

Occupation: Retired. Business owner of travel agency and co-owner of Rowland Printing Company.

City of residence: Noblesville

Immediate family: Late husband Ted Rowland, sons Dane and Dean, grandson Vincent and granddaughter Vivian.

Previous political experience: Elected mayor for the City of Noblesville 1988-1996, plus three terms as a Noblesville City Council member.

Why do you want to run for office?

As our country and communities continue to recover from the past two years, I believe, we all should do more at the local level to help those who have lost the most, with the least resources.

My 20 years of experience in local government and community service gives me perspective and opportunity to further serve the people at the township level. Meeting the growing needs of many is the challenge.

What are your qualifications for this office?

Experience of 20 years in city government and community service is what I bring to the position of township board. My years of community service and the ability to build partnerships has a proven record of accomplishments

What are the top three issues that your campaign will focus on?

Every year the State Legislature considers closing all statewide Township offices. My question is why?

Emergency Shelter space has always been an unmet need in Hamilton County. With nine townships in Hamilton County, could this be an area of cooperation?

Drug addition, housing, training and jobs, can we do more to serve?

What sets you apart from other candidates for this office?

My experience that relates to the work of the township and my willingness to work for the Township and the community it serves. I have a record of accomplishment that can be utilized at the township level and I am excited, if elected, to serve. Not just fill a seat but to serve.

How long have you lived in your district?

Born and raised in Noblesville and never found a better place to work, serve and raise a family.

What other organizations are you involved with?

Riverview Hospital Foundation, Noblesville Cultural Arts Commission (founder), St. Jude Hospital, Towner to Tunnels, Deer Creek Church, Noblesville Preservation Alliance, Chamber of Commerce and many more through the 50 years of service. I have been honored by many for my service including a Sagamore of the Wabash presented by Gov. Evan Bayh for my work as Mayor of Noblesville.

Something most people don’t know about you?

Our company, Rowland Printing will celebrate a 50-year anniversary this year. Located one block off the Historic Court House Square has given the company many opportunities to serve the community. We are proud of the company and our long history in Noblesville. Ownership has been passed to our sons who worked side by side with their father for over 40 years.

Something you want people to know about you?

That I am ready, willing and able to serve as a new board member for the Noblesville Township and it’s citizens. I look forward to working within that context, cooperation and support of finding solutions to help people with needs and provide necessary services.

Website or best way for voters to reach you?

A review is posted on the City of Noblesville website, google Mary Sue Rowland City of Noblesville. Scroll down to first listing. I am happy to take calls at 317-877-4126.

Name: Terry Busby

Age: 76

Education: Madison Heights High School. Indiana University with a bachelor’s degree and Ball State University for a master’s degree. College: IU for BS degree and Ball state for masters

Occupation: Retired

City of residence: Noblesville

Immediate family: Lance Busby and Kelly White

Previous political experience: City Council for Noblesville for 25 years and township board for four years

Why do you want to run for office?

To watch the tax dollars and make sure everything is spent wisely and with the economy right now that welfare is becoming more and more important.

What are your qualifications for this office?

A lot of government experience.

What are the top three issues that your campaign will focus on?

The welfare program to make sure the money is spent wisely, recreation and housing.

What sets you apart from other candidates for this office?

Because I’m older and wiser maybe

How long have you lived in your district?

Since 1968

What other organizations are you involved with?

The Elks Club in Noblesville.

Something most people don’t know about you?

That’s hard to say. I don’t know.

Something you want people to know about you?

I’m fair and easygoing but will stand up and defend for what I think is right.

Website or best way for voters to reach you?

Leave me a voicemail.

Name: Charlie McMillan Jr.

Age: 58

Education: 1981 graduate of Noblesville High School.

Occupation: Manager and auto technician at McMillan’s Auto Care & Towing in Noblesville.

City of residence: Lifelong resident of Noblesville.

Immediate family: Daughter, Addison McMillan; significant other, Betsy Reason; golden retriever, Rocky.

Previous political experience (please include any elected office sought): Candidate for Hamilton County Commissioner District 2 in 2020. Current state delegate for Noblesville District 1.

Why do you want to run for office?

I offer a new face and new views, drawing from my years of living in Noblesville Township and my vast knowledge of the county, city and township. I want to prioritize the needs of Noblesville Township.

What are your qualifications for this office?

I am an experienced chairman of the Hamilton County Board of Zoning Appeals, South District. I have sat on multiple boards and committees, including Hamilton County Plan Commission Comprehensive Plan Update Committee, and am past president of the board of directors of Hamilton County Theatre Guild, which operates the 57-year-old nonprofit Belfry Theatre in Noblesville. Through these boards, I’ve learned to be a good listener and to put the needs of the community first.

What are the top 3 issues that your campaign will focus on?

My campaign focuses on serving my community, being transparent and maintaining the integrity of the office.

What sets you apart from other candidates for this office?

I am community focused, a good decision maker, and know my township well. I have experience in solving problems, leading boards, using common sense, dealing and communicating with the public and working as a team. I have strong ties to the community, family values, integrity, transparency, work ethics, dependability and people skills.

How long have you lived in your district?

I was born and raised in Noblesville Township, graduated from Noblesville High School and have lived in Noblesville Township my entire adulthood.

What other organizations are you involved with?

I am a member of Noblesville Lions Club, Ralph Lehr Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 6246 Auxiliary, Noblesville Moose Lodge No. 540, advisory committee member for Legacy Keepers Music educational nonprofit and past president of Hamilton County Theatre Guild which operates The Belfry Theatre, a nonprofit community theater in Noblesville.

Something most people don’t know about you?

I played percussion and was sound and light engineer in the 10-piece show band, Raydio Flyers for 15 years. I have 200-plus hours as an airboat pilot and responsible for removing thousands of pounds of tires and trash from the White River during White River Cleanup. I earned second place in the 2003 Four Wheeler magazine’s prestigious “Top Truck Challenge,” one of America’s most extreme off-road competitions, as co-driver/builder and was featured in the magazine.

Something you want people to know about you?

My family of McMillans has been competing and placing in the Hamilton County 4-H Fair’s annual Homemade Ice Cream Making Contest for more than 30 years. I love supporting my community, especially the 4-H program, for which my daughter is involved, and love attending local events, including our Noblesville Township-sponsored activities.

Website or best way for voters to reach you?

charliemcmillanjr.com, Charlie McMillan Jr. on Facebook; mcmillan1963@gmail.com, and 317-557-1963.

Name: David Cox

Age: 50

Education: Connersville High School. Indiana University East.

Occupation: Self-employed/independent contractor

City of residence: Noblesville

Immediate family: Divorced, no children

Previous political experience (please include any elected office sought): Connersville Township Assessor for two terms, Fayette County Republican Party Chairman for two terms, 6th Congressional District Republican Committee Treasurer for one term and two-time Indiana Republican State Platform Committee Member.

Why do you want to run for office?

I have a passion for community service and helping others especially those in need.

What are your qualifications for this office?

I have served on various boards and committees to help better the lives of others. As past president of the Community Sharing Foundation, our organization was the primary food bank for Fayette County. As current state treasurer for Indiana Kiwanis, I serve on the budget committee. My experience in serving the poor and involvement with budgets in a fiscally responsible manner qualify me for this office.

What are the top 3 issues that your campaign will focus on?

1) Support quality public services in a fiscally responsible manner. 2) Continue to keep taxes low. 3) Support public safety.

What sets you apart from other candidates for this office?

I listen and learn. No one has all of the answers so it’s important to welcome input from the constituents. I will always make constituent concerns a top priority.

How long have you lived in your district?

Five years

What other organizations are you involved with?

Geist Kiwanis Club, State Treasurer Indiana District of Kiwanis, member of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, F & AM Brownsville #70 past Senior Warden, Indiana Trails Community Inc. Board Member, Hoosier Rails To Trails Council Member, Indiana Trails Fund Vice Chairman.

Something most people don’t know about you?

I was just 23 years old when I was first elected Connersville Township Assessor.

Something you want people to know about you?

Service to the poor and sick are important in my life. As a former Riley Hospital patient, I’m dedicated to helping raise money through Kiwanis to help sick children at Riley.

Website or best way for voters to reach you? (765) 265-1554 or davidgopcox@comcast.net.

Name: Joe Arrowood

Age: (Declined to provide)

Education: Graduate of East Tennessee State University

Occupation: Retired, previously a Realtor and executive director of Boys & Girls Club and Noblesville Main Street

City: Noblesville

Immediate family: Three sons and eight grandkids

Previous political experience: Incumbent on Noblesville Township Board

Why do you want to run for office?

I’ve loved serving people. It’s unbelievable what goes on here in Noblesville and how many people we do have who really need township (assistance).

What are your qualifications for this office?

I’ve operated and run nonprofit organizations, and I have served on all kinds of boards and committees.

What are the top three issues that your campaign will focus on?

To continue the programs that we’ve started and continue to try to make sure there’s nobody left behind, especially the people who come in there and ask for (assistance).

What sets you apart from other candidates for this office?

The experience of not only serving two terms as a (township) board member, serving as president and secretary, and also the programs and the background.

How long have you lived in your district?

Since 1974

What other organizations are you involved with?

Lions Club, Kiwanis Club (have been president of both)

Something most people don’t know about you?

I’ve been involved in placing more than 100 flags around town at certain times of the year, and and I am in charge of putting the sleigh and reindeer on the Courthouse square at the holidays.

To learn more: Email joe.arrowood1@gmail.com or call 317-691-8352.