Groundbreaking held for new library branch in Whitestown

From left, Jamia Alexander Ball, Hussey-Mayfield Memorial Public Library Whitestown Branch manager; Sarah Moore, HMMPL executive director; Monty Korte, HMMPL board president; Clinton Bohm, Whitestown Town Council president; Jason Plunkett, Zionsville Town Council president; Taylor Kennell, SCS Construction vice president; and Kevin Montgomery, krM Architecture partner pause April 12 with shovels in hand at the groundbreaking ceremony for the HMMPL branch in Whitestown. (Photo courtesy of Virginia Hilbert)]

Hussey-Mayfield Memorial Public Library officials joined local government representatives and community members April 12 to break ground for construction of a new branch at 6310 E. Albert S. White Blvd. in Whitestown. The branch will be the library’s second location and is expected to be complete in the summer of 2023.

The Worth Township Advisory Board voted to allow HMMPL to provide service to residents in August 2020, which expanded the library’s service area to include three townships: Eagle, Union and Worth, which encompass Whitestown and Zionsville.

“It is a wonderful feeling to know that this project is not only needed, but also wanted and supported on so many levels,” HMMPL Board President Monty Korte stated. “This building will be a great example of our two communities working together to meet the needs of residents.”

Learn more at HMMPL.org.


