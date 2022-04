Use rye whiskey in this cocktail.

Ingredients:

2 oz. rye whiskey

.75 oz. sweet vermouth

3 dashes aromatic bitters

Absinth-rinsed glass

Lemon peel

Directions:

Rinse a glass with absinth, pour excess into stirring glass and stir all ingredients with ice. Strain neat into glass. Garnish with expressed lemon peel.