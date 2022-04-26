Current Road Construction

CARMEL

Project: Range Line Road reconstruction

Location: 116th Street to Carmel Drive. A roundabout is under construction at Medical Drive, which will be followed by construction of a roundabout at 116th Street beginning in June.

Expected completion: Summer

Project: Burial of transmission lines in the Arts & Design District

Location: 1st Ave. NW from Main Street to 1st Street NW. Access to the Sophia Square parking garage will be maintained.

Expected completion: Work to bury transmission lines in the area will continue until May.

Project: New roundabout

Location: E. Main Street and Richland Avenue.

Start date: On or after May 26

Expected completion: Fall

Project: New roundabout

Location: E. Main Street and Lexington Boulevard.

Start date: On or after May 26

Expected completion: Fall

Project: Widening and improvements along Smoky Row Road

Location: Between the Monon Greenway and U.S. 31. The road will be fully closed during the project. The Monon Greenway will be closed on or after June 1 for 30 days for a bridge replacement.

Start date: Late May

Expected completion: Late summer

Project: Widening of the Monon Greenway

Location: Between City Center Drive and Carmel Drive

Start date: Jan. 17

Expected completion: November

Project: Installation of a slip lane

Location: Smoky Row Road and Keystone Parkway

Start date: On or after May 26

Expected completion: July

Project: New roundabout

Location: College Avenue and 106th Street.

Start date: On or after June 1

Expected completion: Aug. 1

Project: Reconstruction of College Avenue

Location: Between 96th and 106th streets

Start date: On or after July 1

Expected completion: April 2023

Project: Pathway along Gray Road

Location: Between 106th and 116th streets

Start date: TBD

Expected completion: 90 days after start date

FISHERS

Project: Bridge deck patching

Location: On or after April 18, 106th Street east of Allisonville Road will be under lane closures in both directions, one at a time. Closures are expected to last throughout the day, opening back up to all traffic by 4 p.m. each day. Flaggers will be in place directing traffic.

Expected completion: Daily by 4 p.m. throughout the project.

Project: Roundabout construction on 146th street.

Location: The intersection of Ind. 37 and 146th Street. Best detour is bypassing 146th street by taking 141st street.

Expected completion: May 2022.

Project: Roundabout construction on 131st street.

Location: The intersection of Ind. 37 and 131st Street. Best detour is to avoid 131st street by taking 126th street.

Expected completion: July 2022.

NOBLESVILLE & NORTH

Project: New roundabout

Location: Ind. 32 and River Road. River Road is closed for 14 days. The closure began April 18. The detour route includes Hazel Dell Parkway and 146th Street. River Road will be open to local traffic south of Ind. 32 up to the driveway behind First Merchant Bank.

Expected completion: May

Project: New trail

Location: The project will construct an 8-foot-wide asphalt trail north from Wellington Parkway of the Wellington Northeast subdivision to the 5-point roundabout at Greenfield Avenue. Southbound 10th Street (also known as Allisonville Road) will be detoured to Eighth Street. The southbound closure is expected to begin in May and last for 60 days. Two more closures will happen later.

Expected completion: November.

Project: New roundabout

Location: Boden Road and 156th Street. 156th Street is closed between Boden Road and Olio Road. The detour route is Boden Road, Olio Road and 146th Street.

Estimated completion: July 30

Project: Small structure replacement

Location: Beginning on or after May 2, 256th Street in Cicero between Ind. 213 and Lacy Road will be closed to all thru traffic for the replacement of two small structures.

Expected completion: Aug. 1

WESTFIELD

Project: Reconstruction of 151st Street

Location: A section of 151st Street from Towne Road to Buchanan Lane is closed for reconstruction. The intersection of 151st Street and Towne Road will remain open during construction.

Expected completion: June

Project: New roundabout

Location: The intersection of 161st Street and Union Street will be closed on or after April 27 for the construction of a new roundabout.

Expected completion: The project will be complete by August.

Project: Wheeler Road and Tournament Trail traffic signal

Location: Intersection at Wheeler Road and Tournament Trail

Expected completion: Construction is only in the preparation phase at this time. There are no anticipated closures.

Project: Chad Hittle Drive roundabout

Location: A section of 191st Street from Tomlinson Road to U.S. 31 will be converted into a boulevard with a roundabout at Chad Hittle Drive. 191st Street from the east leg of the Tomlinson Road roundabout to Chad Hittle Drive is closed.



Estimated completion: End of July

ZIONSVILLE

Project: New bridge over Starkey Avenue

Location: The southern portion of the Rail Trail is closed for the installation of a new bridge over Starkey Avenue that will connect to the future Overley-Worman Park. The southern portion of the Rail Trail will also be repaved and widened. Replacement of the bridge over Starkey Avenue is in progress.

Expected completion: The project is expected to be completed in spring of 2022.

Project: Templin Road Bridge reconstruction

Location: The Templin Road bridge over Eagle Creek was inspected and an engineering firm has been hired by the Boone County Highway Dept. to work on design of a complete bridge replacement. The project is expected to begin mid-May. Templin Road will be closed during construction with a detour route posted.

Expected completion: The project is expected to be completed mid-September.

Project: Resurfacing of U.S. 421

Location: The Indiana Dept. of Transportation is resurfacing U.S. 421 north of Zionsville. The limits of the project span from just north of Greenfield Road to Ind. 32.

Expected completion: The project is expected to be completed by the end of July.