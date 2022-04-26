Athlete of the Week: Fishers High School shortstop provides spark on bases

Fishers High School coach Matthew Cherry views senior shortstop Joey Brenczewski as the “table setter” for the baseball team.

“When he is on base, he is a game changer on the base paths putting pressure on the opposing team,” Tigers coach Matthew Cherry said. “Joey set the single-season stolen base record last year with 20 and already has eight stolen bases in 10 games this year. Defensively, Joey possesses a strong arm and shows exceptional range with the ability to make game-changing plays up the middle and deep in the hole at short. Joey has always been talented and works at his overall skill set. He has improved in all areas as he has physically grown and matured, but the biggest improvement has come in his leadership and ability to communicate with his teammates.

“Joey does a great job at teaching the younger guys and communicating/talking through where plays will happen in between pitches.”

Fishers reached last year’s Class 4A state championship game before losing to Jasper 3-1. The Tigers finished 23-13.

“I’m most excited for proving to everyone that last year wasn’t a fluke and making memories with the team and enjoying my last year of high school baseball with my friends,” Brenczewski said. “Once you get a taste of it, it makes you want to get there even more. It put a chip on all of our shoulders and gave us the confidence that we can get there.”

Through the first 10 games this season, the Indiana University-bound Brenczewski was hitting .355. In 2021, Brenczewski, a switch hitter, batted .302 with five doubles and 16 runs batted in. He lettered on the varsity as a freshman. The 2020 season was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“My personal goals are to be better than I was last year, not only from statistical standpoint, but as a leader,” he said. “I don’t want to put specific numbers on batting average because some of it is out of my control. I worked really hard in the offseason and feel like I’ve improved in all aspects of the game.

“I would say my biggest improvement from last year is my fielding consistency and my strength.”

Brenczewski’s older brothers both played baseball at FHS and in college. Caleb, a 2017 FHS graduate, played two years at Lipscomb University and two years at Indiana Wesleyan University. Kiel, a 2019 FHS graduate, is playing at the U.S. Naval Academy.

“I’ve learned a lot from watching them play at the next level,” Brenczewski said.

Brenczewski originally committed to Texas Christian University.

“After I decommitted from TCU, the IU coaching staff really took me in and made me feel like I had a home with IU baseball,” he said. “The program is elite (and) the facilities are elite, as are the academics.”

Favorite athlete: Javier Baez

Favorite TV show: “The Office”

Favorite vacation spot: Florida