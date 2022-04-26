Column: An invitation to relax outdoors

Commentary by Bill Bernard

Despite the recent cold snap, most everyone has been clamoring to find reasons to spend time outside. It’s nice to have an outdoor living space that entices you to come enjoy the beautiful springtime weather. Pictured here is one such space.

We were able to transform a once ordinary exposed-aggregate concrete slab patio into an extraordinary space. The existing slab was enhanced by wrapping its perimeter with natural stone pavers and new limestone slab steps that lead up to the home’s exterior door. A perimeter pergola wraps the new patio to create a sense of enclosure without blocking the precious rays of sunshine. Along one edge of the patio a custom grill station constructed to house a freestanding grill. The grill station is capped with a limestone countertop to provide surface area to prepare and serve all the chef’s creations. Cedar timbers span from the grill station to one of the pergola posts to create additional counterspace for serving as well as a bar-height seating area when needed. The space is completed with an elegant grouping of table and chairs where host and guests can relax and enjoy the start of another glorious spring.

If you don’t have an outdoor space that lures you out, give us a call.

Stay home, be moved.