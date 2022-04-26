At the table with Anna: Just Love Coffee Café

Where to go: Just Love Coffee Café



Address: 12525 Old Meridian St., Suite 100, Carmel



What to get: Jive Turkey Wrap



Price: $8.95

Anna’s take: My favorite part about the menu is that that the selections are filling – not light items like pastries you normally see at cafés. My second favorite part is that everything is cooked with a waffle iron, so many of the dishes have a waffle-like pattern. Even the tortillas for wraps, such as the Jive Turkey Wrap, have waffle patterns, which keeps ingredients contained and makes things less messy than traditional tortillas. The Jive Turkey Wrap features turkey, bacon, provolone, spinach and a creamy pepper jelly spread. It is served with chips and a pickle and is very filling. I also recommend breakfast waffles, which have savory and sweet options. For a sweet treat, try the stuffed Nutella waffle ($6.95). The Carmel café is the first franchise in Indiana and the 25th nationwide. Lunch or breakfast options are available all day, and the prices are hard to beat. The café also donates to local nonprofits, and that’s definitely something I can get behind.

