$9.5M activity center proposed north of Carmel High School football stadium

An 85,000-square-foot building has been proposed north of the Carmel High School football stadium to provide indoor practice space for the marching band and winter guard, with athletics and other student groups expected to use the facility, as well.

Tentatively named the Greyhound Activities Center, the $9.5 million pre-engineered building is proposed to be funded through a $27 million bond that includes several other stadium upgrades previously approved by the school board, including a switch to LED lighting and a new restroom, concession and locker room building south of the stadium.

The proposed building would include a full-size football field, with approximately 9,000-square-feet dedicated for storage, restrooms and changing areas.

Several CHS officials presented information to the school board April 25 about how the facility, which would replace a practice field, would benefit students and the community.

“This center would give our students opportunities that they have never had before,” CHS Principal Tom Harmas said. “That is pure excitement.”

Chris Kreke, CHS performing arts department chair, said the facility would solve several problems the 350-student marching band faces each year, such as providing a place to practice during inclement weather, increasing secure storage space and providing changing rooms so students don’t have to change in a public restroom.

CHS Athletic Director Jim Inskeep said the performing arts department would typically have priority in using the building, but he said it could also be used for intramural sports, expansion of the unified sports program and as a shelter for those attending football games if bad weather strikes.

The project is not expected to increase the district’s tax rate.

“I’m confident that we’ll continue to be in a very enviable situation in terms of our tax rate and ability to manage that in such a way that it will not go up as a result of any facility projects we’re doing,” said Roger McMichael, CCS assistant supt. for business affairs.

If the project is approved by the school board, construction is expected to begin in the spring of 2023 and be complete by the end of 2024.