Mayor Steve Collier picks up trash during the event. (Photos courtesy of City of Lawrence) Chief of Staff Dave Hofmann picks up trash during the event. City of Lawrence employees and volunteers joined forces to pick up trash April 22 on Earth Day. Snapshot: City staff, volunteers clean up more than 3,700 pounds of trash By Current Publishing on April 25, 2022 Geist Community On April 22, City of Lawrence employees and volunteers picked up trash throughout the city during The Great Lawrence Cleanup. More than 3,700 pounds of trash were picked up.