Letter: Support Griffin for county council 

Editor,

As we approach the May 3 primary, I would like to say a few words about a candidate, Tim Griffin, who is running for Hamilton County Council. Tim and his beautiful family moved in across the street from my husband, Pat (now deceased) and I nearly 14 years ago. We became instant friends that soon turned into “family.”

Over these years Tim has always been kind, helpful, compassionate, and cheerful whenever a situation or gathering occurred. He has a “doesn’t know a stranger” kind of personality and is willing to help all in need. Being a firefighter was his intention from a young age and he has exemplified the essence of a selfless protector. He was a source of comfort to me when my husband was sick and would come to help at any hour of the day or night. This is a man who shines in every way possible and will hugely benefit our community when he gets elected!

Please get out there and vote!

Rosa O’Connor, Carmel