Day eager for nights at Feinstein’s

Spencer Day enjoyed his June 2021 performances at Feinstein’s at Carmel’s Hotel Carmichael so much that he decided to return for another two-night concert.

“For being a new hotel, it conjures up memories of a lot of the grand hotels of yesterday,” said Day, a jazz/pop singer-songwriter. “The hotel is beautiful. The town is beautiful.”

Day will perform songs from his album, “Broadway by Day,” in his Broadway and Beyond concerts at 7:30 p.m. April 22-23 at Feinstein’s.

“Our goal was to do songs that are not done in a singer-songwriting setting and think of inventive ways we could take songs that are familiar and well-known but haven’t been covered to death,” Day said. “It’s my first cover record, technically.”

Day said the album starts and ends with songs from “A Chorus Line.”

“I’m really happy with that because the show is so quintessentially Broadway and something, as far as we know, (that) hasn’t been touched in a more jazz or singer-songwriter setting,” Day said. “They are two songs that I thought I could put my own stamp on.”

Day finished the album in Mexico.

“I found myself at the beginning of the pandemic being unexpectedly quarantined there,” said Day, who has decided to remain based in central Mexico for now. “It turned out to be a happy accident. I was able to connect with some of the best string and mariachi musicians in the country. Then I was gringo in the right place at the right time and picked up some voiceover work. I finished the record there.”

Day also is fond of the track “I’d be Surprisingly Good for You,” which is from Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “Evita.”

The album includes “If I Loved You” from “Carousel.”

“We had to get a little Rodgers and Hammerstein in there,” Day said. “I was happy to get my friend Dave Koz, a Grammy-winning saxophone player, to play on the record.”

The Feinstein’s performances will include some of Day’s original songs, some of which he said are comedic and some are heartfelt ballads.

“I definitely enjoy taking more contemporary songs and giving them my own treatment,” he said.

