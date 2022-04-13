Noblesville council approves resolution for regional development authority; Bridge of Flowers funds and traffic changes 

The Noblesville Common Council met April 12. It approved a resolution for a regional development authority, funds for Bridge of Flowers and traffic changes, among other items. For more, visit cityofnoblesville.org.

What happened: The council unanimously approved a resolution adopting a preliminary strategic economic development plan for the Central Indiana Regional Development Authority.

What it means: Mayor Chris Jensen presented the proposal. He said in 2018, legislation was enacted that allowed Indianapolis and Carmel to form a regional development authority when the Red Line transit system was brought forth. The new RDA will replace that and include all communities involved in the White River READI Grant initiative, such as Noblesville, Carmel, Fishers, Westfield, Indianapolis, Anderson, McCordsville and Zionsville. Jensen said the RDA will allow cities and counties and private and public sectors in central Indiana to have a unified vision and compete with regions across the nation. “It will foster collaboration, cooperation and allow us to speak with one voice,” Jensen said. “It will align the public sector on key issues to drive key initiatives.”

Jensen said Fishers, Carmel, Westfield and Indianapolis city councils would vote on similar resolutions at council meetings in May.

What happened: The council unanimously approved an appropriation for $362,00 from the downtown development for enhancements to Logan Street Bridge for the Bridge of Flowers project.

What it means: The council already approved the other funding portion of the project. For this portion, the council’s intent is for Hamilton County to reimburse the city for the costs.

What happened: The council unanimously approved a proposed financing lease for Innovation Mile.



What it means: The financing allows the issuance of $7 million for a developer-backed bond for Innovation Mile, a 1-mile, master-planned business district along 141st Street between Olio Road and Prairie Baptist Road. The development will encompass 200 acres and include commercial space for innovative companies

What happened: The council unanimously approved an ordinance amending the traffic schedule.

What it means: Several items were included in the ordinance, such as reducing the speed limit on Allisonville Road between Wellington Parkway and Christian Avenue from 50 mph to 30 mph and establishing no left turn for westbound traffic at the intersection of Maple Avenue and Eighth Street

What happened: Council unanimously approved a resolution approving an economic development agreement for Innovation Mile.

What it means: The resolution allows for development of two medical technology companies in Innovation Mile southeast of 141st Street and Olio Road. The companies will relocate to a 90,000-square-foot building within Innovation Mile with a $12.7 million investment. More than 80 full-time jobs are expected to be created with an average salary of $72,000.