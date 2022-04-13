101 Beer Kitchen set to open at Proscenium this summer

If everything stays on track, Hamilton County’s second 101 Beer Kitchen is slated to open at the Proscenium in Carmel this summer.

“We are targeting July 2022, pending, of course, any delays due to staffing or build-out supply shortages,” co-owner Jessica Kittrell said. “The space is fully under construction and completely framed, so fingers crossed for a smooth project.”

Kittrell and her husband, Thad Kittrell, are the co-founders and creators of the 101 Beer Kitchen concept. The Fishers restaurant opened in 2019.

The Kittrells opened their first 101 Beer Kitchen in Dublin, Ohio, in October 2012, followed by two more in Columbus, Ohio, suburbs: Gahanna in 2015 and Westerville in 2016. The couple lives in Dublin.

‘We decided to open stores in the Indianapolis market because my husband is from Muncie, so we have connections and familiarity with the general area,” Jessica said. “It also has many similarities to the Columbus market and felt comfortable to us. All of our locations are owned by us. Thad is a chef and is over all of operations. We are a very food-focused brand, changing our menu four times per year with the seasons, which requires a lot of training and oversight. My role is over the business of the business (such as) branding, marketing, company systems, finance, etc.”

Jessica said the Proscenium, a mixed-use development at the corner of Range Line Road and Carmel Drive, is a good fit.

“We love the corner location and all the windows,” Jessica said. “It made designing the space a little tricky. However, we think guests will love the light and extensive patio space wrapping the north and east sides of the building.”

The space is approximately 4,800 square feet inside with an additional 1,000 square feet of patio space.

“We typically employ approximately 50 to 60 team members, a mixture of full and part time, for a location this size,” Jessica said. “The patio space has both a four-season room that fully opens during the warmer months, and an outdoor space with some fire pits and soft seating.”

Learn more at 101BeerKitchen.com.