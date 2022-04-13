Fort Ben library branch breaks ground

On April 7, the Indianapolis Public Library broke ground on the Fort Ben branch at 9330 E. 56th St. It will be the 25th IPL branch. At 24,000 square feet, the new branch will be the largest IPL branch except for Central library. The Fort Ben branch will include a collection of 60,000 books, movies and other materials. It will feature a gallery wall displaying the history of the Fort Benjamin Harrison military base. There will be a large community room open to the public that can accommodate 70 people. There will be group study rooms, a computer lab and a dedicated space for children and there is a rooftop solar photovoltaic system.