On April 10, dog owners and their pets gathered at Asa Bales Park in Westfield to enjoy Easter-related, pet-friendly events for the annual Egg-Paw-Looza event. Paco the dog attends the event. (Photo by Rachel Greenberg) Dogs and their owners prepare for a pet-friendly Easter egg hunt. (Photo by Rachel Greenberg) Sara Klinkhamer pauses with her dog, Hamilton. (Photo by Rachel Greenberg) Grace Barrett pauses with her do,g Jadis. (Photo by Rachel Greenberg) Dog owners, dogs enjoy Easter-related activities in Westfield By Current Publishing on April 13, 2022 Westfield Community On April 10, dog owners and their pets gathered at Asa Bales Park in Westfield to enjoy Easter-related, pe- friendly events for the annual Egg-Paw-Looza event.