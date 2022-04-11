Current Road Construction

CARMEL

Project: Range Line Road reconstruction

Location: 116th Street to Carmel Drive. The initial phase affects the right southbound lane of Range Line Road as crews replace a water main. Work will stop for the winter and resume in mid-March 2022 with construction of a roundabout at Medical Drive followed by construction of a roundabout at 116th Street beginning in June.

Expected completion: Summer 2022

Project: Burial of transmission lines in the Arts & Design District

Location: Main Street closed March 1 at Veterans Way as lines are buried under and across Main Street. Detour using 4th Avenue SW, W. Elm Street and S. Range Line Road.

Expected completion: Main Street is expected to reopen April 1, but work to bury transmission lines in the area will continue until May.

Project: New roundabout

Location: E. Main Street and Richland Avenue.

Start date: On or after May 26

Expected completion: Fall

Project: New roundabout

Location: E. Main Street and Lexington Boulevard.

Start date: On or after May 26

Expected completion: Fall

Project: Widening and improvements along Smoky Row Road

Location: Between the Monon Greenway and U.S. 31. The road will be fully closed during the project. The Monon Greenway will be closed on or after June 1 for 30 days for a bridge replacement.

Start date: Late May

Expected completion: Late summer

Project: Widening of the Monon Greenway

Location: Between City Center Drive and Carmel Drive

Start date: Jan. 17

Expected completion: November

Project: Installation of a slip lane

Location: Smoky Row Road and Keystone Parkway

Start date: On or after May 26

Expected completion: July

Project: New roundabout

Location: College Avenue and 106th Street.

Start date: On or after June 1

Expected completion: Aug. 1

Project: Reconstruction of College Avenue

Location: Between 96th and 106th streets

Start date: On or after July 1

Expected completion: April 2023

Project: Pathway along Gray Road

Location: Between 106th and 116th streets

Start date: TBD

Expected completion: 90 days after start date

FISHERS

Project: Bridge deck patching

Location: On or after April 18, 106th Street east of Allisonville Road will be under lane closures in both directions, one at a time. Closures are expected to last throughout the day, opening back up to all traffic by 4 p.m. each day. Flaggers will be in place directing traffic.

Expected completion: Daily by 4 p.m. throughout the project.

Project: Roundabout construction on 146th street.

Location: The intersection of Ind. 37 and 146th Street. Best detour is bypassing 146th street by taking 141st street.

Expected completion: May 2022.

Project: Roundabout construction on 131st street.

Location: The intersection of Ind. 37 and 131st Street. Best detour is to avoid 131st street by taking 126th street.

Expected completion: July 2022.

WESTFIELD

Project: Reconstruction of 151st Street

Location: A section of 151st Street from Shelborne Road to Towne Road is closed for approximately two months for reconstruction. The intersection of 151st Street and Towne Road will remain open during construction.

Expected completion: June

Project: New roundabout

Location: 161st Street and Union Street roundabout

Expected completion: The intersection of 161st Street and Union Street will be closed for roundabout construction on or after April 13, but an expected completion timeline hasn’t been announced.

Project: Wheeler Road and Tournament Trail traffic signal

Location: Intersection at Wheeler Road and Tournament Trail

Expected completion: Construction is only in the preparation phase at this time. There are no anticipated closures.

Project: Sanitary sewer project

Location: Phase 1 occurred on Oak Road between 171st Street and 161st Street. It is expected to reopen this week. Phase 2 closed Oak Road between 161st Street and 151st Street. The closure started March 21 and will last for up to four weeks.

Expected completion: Late April

Project: Chad Hittle Drive roundabout

Location: A section of 191st Street from Tomlinson Road to U.S. 31 will be converted into a boulevard with a roundabout at Chad Hittle Drive. 191st Street from the east leg of the Tomlinson Road roundabout to Chad Hittle Drive is closed.



Estimated completion: End of July

ZIONSVILLE

Project: New bridge over Starkey Avenue

Location: The southern portion of the Rail Trail is closed for the installation of a new bridge over Starkey Avenue that will connect to the future Overley-Worman Park. The southern portion of the Rail Trail will also be repaved and widened. Replacement of the bridge over Starkey Avenue is in progress.

Expected completion: The project is expected to be completed in spring of 2022.

Project: Templin Road Bridge reconstruction

Location: The Templin Road bridge over Eagle Creek was inspected and an engineering firm has been hired by the Boone County Highway Dept. to work on design of a complete bridge replacement. The project is expected to begin mid-May. Templin Road will be closed during construction with a detour route posted.

Expected completion: The project is expected to be completed mid-September.

Project: Resurfacing of U.S. 421

Location: The Indiana Dept. of Transportation is resurfacing U.S. 421 north of Zionsville. The limits of the project span from just north of Greenfield Road to Ind. 32.

Expected completion: The project is expected to be completed by the end of July.