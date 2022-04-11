Carmel guard Clarke earns All-Star spot despite short season

Carmel High School senior basketball player Kate Clarke made the best of a shortened senior season.

Clarke suffered a back injury at the end of the summer and began the rehabbing process. She returned to play in 13 games, averaging 11.7 points on 50 percent shooting from the field. The 6-foot-1 guard scored 18 points or more in six of her last seven games for Carmel (15-8).

“Kate came back and found herself fitting into our offense and the flow of the game very effectively,” Greyhounds coach Erin Trimpe said. “She has a natural skill set that puts her in a good position to make a difference in the game. She gave herself some time and with limited minutes (found) her comfort and groove to finish out the season.”

Clarke said it was as struggle to get back in playing form.

“With all the girls surrounding me, it was easy to get back on the court,” Clarke said. “By the end, I was able to get back in the groove and we just came up short in sectionals.”

Clarke, who will play for the University of Michigan in the 2022-23 season, was named to the Indiana Girls All-Star team, which will play against Kentucky June 10-11.

“It was disappointing to only play half my senior season, but I’m lucky to have (had) a really good career at Carmel,” Clarke said. “I was lucky to finish it out. It’s hard sitting out, but it was fun to see all the girls I’ve been playing with come together without the missing puzzle piece. It was nice to see them mature over the season.”

Clarke averaged 18.1 points as a junior and 16.9 points as a sophomore.

“Kate is a phenomenal shooter on the offensive end,” Trimpe said. “She shot 37 percent from 3-point (range) throughout her career and became the seventh Greyhound to score 1,000 points. Kate spends a lot of time in the gym working on her individual skills and working to improve her game.”

Clarke said she is training and staying in shape to get ready for the All-Star games and then Michigan.

“During the season, I was thinking about getting my back healthy and to be careful,” Clarke said. “Ultimately, my goal is to get to Michigan healthy.”

Clarke will be joined by Westfield senior and fellow Michigan recruit Alyssa Crockett on the Indiana Girls All-Stars.

“Michigan has kind of a home feel,” Clarke said. “I kind of sensed that when I got there for my official and unofficial visit. It’s important for me to stay closer to home so my mom can go to games. The girls are great, that’s the main thing that attracted me to Michigan. It’s obviously a great school, so I couldn’t pass that opportunity up.”

The 2021-22 Michigan team included senior Amy Dilk from Carmel, junior Maddie Nolan from Zionsville and senior Emily Kiser from Noblesville.

Favorite TV show: “Money Heist”

Favorite subject: American Sign Language.

Favorite athletes: Stephen Curry and Serna Williams

Favorite vacation spot: Arizona.