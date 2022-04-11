Current Publishing
A cedar pergola is the centerpiece of this remodeled outdoor living space. (Photos courtesy of Bill Bernard)

Column: Spring ahead with those outdoor living plans

Commentary by Bill Bernard

Well, it’s official: Spring has arrived. College basketball has drawn to a close (go Jayhawks), spring breaks are wrapping up and many of us are turning our thoughts to enjoying outdoor living spaces.

The project pictured incorporates many of the more popular elements we love creating. There is a cedar pergola with stout columns wrapped with stone at the base. The pergola rests atop a concrete slab that will be adorned with a colorful outdoor carpet and ultra-comfortable furniture. A grill station is adjacent to the patio and was designed to wrap around a freestanding grill. A paver path sweeps through the lawn to a paver patio with a circular firepit. The newly seeded lawn will soon be a carpet of lush green grass. A landscape border with a distinct edge was developed against the home and will provide a vibrant bed of perennial flowers and ground cover.

No matter how you enjoy using your backyard, this outdoor living space has you covered (with dappled shade).

The lucky homeowners who have already contacted us may have a head start, but it’s not too late to plan and complete the outdoor living elements you’ve been imagining. Give us a call and let us help bring your vision to life.

Stay home, be moved.


