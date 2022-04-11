At the table with Anna: Soma Coffeehouse and Juice Bar

Where to go: Soma Coffeehouse and Juice Bar

Address: Three locations in Bloomington



What to get: Swamp Thing

Price: $4.20 for 12 oz.



Anna’s take: With three locations in the college town, Soma Coffeehouse and Juice Bar is tough to miss when visiting Bloomington. The shops are incredibly cozy, especially the 3rd Street location. There are lots of plants and an aquarium made to look like an old TV. One of my favorite items at Soma is Swamp Thing, an iced Americano with mint and soy milk. The mint is subtle, making the beverage an excellent energizing treat for the warm summer days ahead. Also, the majority of Soma’s pastries are made in-house, so be sure to try something sweet when you visit.