Current Publishing
You are at:»»»At the table with Anna: Soma Coffeehouse and Juice Bar
Soma Coffeehouse and Juice Bar has three locations in Bloomington and offers a variety of coffee, pastries and a delicious iced Americano called a Swamp Thing. (Photo by Rachel Greenberg)

At the table with Anna: Soma Coffeehouse and Juice Bar

0
By on Restaurants

Where to go: Soma Coffeehouse and Juice Bar

Address: Three locations in Bloomington

What to get: Swamp Thing

Price: $4.20 for 12 oz.

Anna’s take: With three locations in the college town, Soma Coffeehouse and Juice Bar is tough to miss when visiting Bloomington. The shops are incredibly cozy, especially the 3rd Street location. There are lots of plants and an aquarium made to look like an old TV. One of my favorite items at Soma is Swamp Thing, an iced Americano with mint and soy milk. The mint is subtle, making the beverage an excellent energizing treat for the warm summer days ahead. Also, the majority of Soma’s pastries are made in-house, so be sure to try something sweet when you visit.    


More Headlines

Escape to Bloomington for a weekend getaway Zionsville resident writes book on Boone County’s hidden history At the table with Anna: Cardinal Spirits And the winner is … Meet the candidates running for Clay Township Board On the move: Fishers Junior High School teacher seeks help from legislators during unforeseen circumstances
Share.