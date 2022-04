Created by local mixologist Brett Butler

Ingredients:

1 oz. Appleton Estate Rum

1 oz. Plantation Dark Rum

.75 oz. Marie Brizard Parfait Amour Liqueur

2 oz. mango passion fruit juice

1 oz. cran-raspberry juice

Squeeze of lemon

Prosecco

Lemon and orange twist for garnish

Directions:

Add all ingredients but the Prosecco to a mixing tin with ice and shake vigorously for about 20 seconds, and strain contents into a brandy snifter with ice. Top with Prosecco and garnish with a lemon and orange twist.