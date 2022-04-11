Current Publishing
Night & Day diversions – April 12, 2022

‘Hello, Dolly!’

“Hello, Dolly!” runs through May 15 at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre in Indianapolis. For more, visit beefandboards.com.

World Voice Day

World Voice Day, an open singing night, is set for 6:30 p.m. April 14 at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. The event is free and open to the public. To register, visit centerpresents.org.

‘You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown’

The Carmel Apprentice Theatre presents “You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown” through April 17 at The Cat, 254 Veterans Way, Camel. For more, visit thecattheatre.com.

Kenny Wayne Shepherd

The Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band will perform at 8 p.m. April 16 at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit thecenterpresents.org.

‘Imagination Station’

Peanut Butter & Jam series will feature “Imagination Station” with Phoenix Rising Dance Company at 10:30 a.m. April 16 at the Studio Theatre at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit thecenterpresents.org.


