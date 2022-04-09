Prayer breakfast returns after hiatus

By Jillian Kurtz

OnSite International, Inc., a local Christian-based prayer organization, is hosting its third Westfield Community Prayer Breakfast April 20.

After a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic, OnSite International founders Rob and Ruth Griepentrog are confident of a large turnout.

“In the past, we’ve had about 175 people attend,” Rob said. “We’d really love to see 300 to 400, or even more. Our heart is to encourage the schools and the community.”

The breakfast event will be from 6:30 to 7:45 a.m. at the IMMI Conference Center, 18880 N. East St. Admission is free, but RSVPs are required. Breakfast is provided by the event’s sponors.

Rob Griepentrog, 47, is the executive director of OnSite International, Inc., founded in 2011.

“We have five areas that we will be praying for: our educators, the administration, our students, families here in Westfield and supporting staff such as bus drivers,” Rob said. “In those sessions, if people are comfortable doing so, we will have people pray around folks that are in those categories.”

The event is “designed to bring increased unity and encouragement to those in our schools and throughout the Westfield community,” according to OnSite International’s website. Westfield High School’s varsity football coach and Dean of Wellness Jake Gilbert will be the keynote speaker.

“I’ve even had teachers follow up with me a week or two later saying they’re still riding that wave of encouragement that long after the event,” Rob Griepentrog said. “We want many people in the community to experience that.”

For more or to become a sponsor, visit westfieldprays.com.