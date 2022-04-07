Hamilton County Commissioners seek proposals for affordable housing 

Hamilton County Commissioners released a request for proposals April 7 seeking qualified agencies for Community Development Block Grant funding.

CDBG funding is allocated to provide affordable housing to low- or moderate-income individuals in Hamilton County. More than $1 million will be made available for one or more affordable housing projects meeting qualifying criteria. Proposals will be accepted through April 28.

Activities eligible for funds include acquisition or rehab of existing housing units for ownership or rent, new construction of rental or homeownership units or homeownership assistance. The activities must be performed within Hamilton County, and funds must be used by May 1, 2023. Noblesville Housing Authority is the agency responsible for the county’s CDBG program.

Qualified agencies include public agencies and nonprofit organizations. Applicants may partner with other organizations to provide the necessary expertise for their proposed affordable housing project. The county is not accepting applications from individuals in need of personal housing or other financial assistance as part of this process.

To apply, visit hamiltoncounty.in.gov/1364/Community-Development-Block-Grants and fill out the application. All applications must be emailed to cdbg@gonha.org.