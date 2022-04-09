Forgey seeks reelection to school board

By Chris Bavender

Dr. Joe Forgey, a retired pediatric dentist, is seeking reelection to the Noblesville Schools Board of Trustees. He has been on the board since 2018 and served as president the past two years.

“I have gained a wealth of knowledge about the schools and experience in school boarding during this first term on the board. Having retired from practicing pediatric dentistry in Noblesville, I can approach this job on a full-time basis,” Forgey said. “The other members of our board were elected or appointed after I was elected. My late wife Cynthia was on this board from 1998 to 2006. She would always say it took three or four years to get your arms around the scope of the job.”

Forgey has a personal connection to Noblesville Schools. Six of his grandchildren are in the school system and all five of his children attended Noblesville Schools.

“I have been actively involved with our schools since opening a pediatric dental practice here in 1977. My granddaughter, Amelia, is graduating this spring from NHS,” he said. “She has received multiple academic scholarship offers for her fine Noblesville School’s education. I want to continue to guide our schools so other children have the same opportunities as my grandchildren and children have had.

“I want to ensure we best prepare Noblesville students for the future, maintain our high property values, attract new business growth and spend our tax dollars wisely.”

During Forgery’s time on the board, Noblesville Schools has received state and national recognition for outstanding academic achievements, including being named in the top 1 percent nationally for STEM, National Advanced Placement honors and being designated a national Best Community for Music Education.

“It has been an absolute privilege to represent Noblesville Schools around the state as our school board president,” Forgey said. “Our school is highly respected in the state of Indiana.”