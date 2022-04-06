Lawrence Chamber to celebrate Dyngus Day

For Greater Lawrence Chamber of Commerce President Brad Klopfenstein is always up for a celebration.

That’s why the Greater Lawrence Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors will conduct a Dyngus Day celebration at 4:30 p.m. April 18 at Fort Ben Pub, 5645 N. Post Rd., Lawrence. Dyngus Day is a traditional Polish holiday on the Monday after Easter.

“It is huge up in South Bend and LaPorte, and it’s like the whole town shuts down to celebrate Dyngus Day,” Klopfenstein said. “Who doesn’t love a good celebration? Our ambassadors were looking for some sort of hook to bring people out.”

The chamber’s ambassador program is an avenue for members to network and interact with other chamber members.

Polish sausages, pierogis and beer will be sold during the event.

“It’s a nice excuse for a celebration,” Klopfenstein said.

Admission is free and RSVPs aren’t required. Klopfenstein describes the event as a Polish St. Patrick’s Day.

“In a perfect world, Lawrence will become the Dyngus Day headquarters for central Indiana,” Klopfenstein said. “We hope to get more establishments on board next year. I think it’s fun. It’s a good reason for people to come out and support their local establishments.”