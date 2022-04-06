Zionsville florist wins Newfield’s IMA

Zionsville florist Blooms by Dragonfly was chosen to participate in the second Art in Bloom event at Newfield’s Indianapolis Museum of Art, where it won the award for Best in Show. The event ran March 31 to April 3.

Showcasing 27 floral displays of different works of art in the museum, 4000 N Michigan Rd., the event pairs pieces of art with floral pieces created by local designers or floral shops.

Blooms by Dragonfly, 176 South Main St., was chosen to make a floral representation of American painter George Hitchcock’s “Calypso.”

Wendi Louks, owner of Blooms by Dragonfly, embraced the opportunity and was delighted to work with the assigned art piece.

“We were very excited when we saw our piece, even ecstatic, because it has so much color to it that it was easy to imagine what we could do with the florals to complement it,” Louks said. “We were super lucky to get such a great piece to work with.”

The “Calypso” floral arrangement was designed by Blooms by Dragonfly employees Jessica Bohrer, Tish Cronin and Kate Shay.

“They did such a terrific job,” Louks said. “I knew they would, but I was still impressed when I saw the end result.”

Although she was “more than confident” in her team’s ability to create a stunning design, Louks said the task was still a bit daunting.

“I think envisioning what we could do to catch people’s attention while still giving the art piece its due respect was the biggest challenge, because people are coming to see a professional piece of art and our goal really was to add to their experience with that,” Louks said.

Louks hopes Blooms by Dragonfly is invited to participate again next year.

“They have two different types of pieces. They have the showstoppers, which are bigger, more complicated pieces and then the pedestal pieces that complement a smaller piece of art,” Louks said. “Next year, we want to take on a showstopper.”