Author fair set for Fishers

By Chris Bavender

The sixth annual Hamilton East Public Library Author Fair is set for 1 to 5 p.m. April 10 at the FORUM Arts Event Center, 11313 USA Parkway, Fishers. It will feature more than 40 authors from the central Indiana area.

“In December 2021, we put out a call for local authors. The application window spanned about six weeks,” said Danielle Acton, HEPL adult engagement coordinator. “Ultimately, we used geographical distance from the HEPL service area of Fishers and Noblesville to determine the authors we could invite in the space that we have available at the FORUM Event Center.”

The authors cover a variety of genres.

“What genres don’t they cover might be an easier question to answer,” Acton said. “The authors participating in the fair cover all audiences —adults, teens, children, babies — and a wide variety of genres and topics from local history to romance to poetry.”

Acton said the author fair is a great opportunity to showcase the writers, while giving the public a chance to learn more about writers from the Hoosier state.

“Writers are everywhere. Events like this can allow burgeoning writers to get advice and inspiration from others who have traveled the same road and faced the same challenges in becoming published,” Acton said. “The public can meet authors and learn about their inspirations behind their works. More than one-half of the participating authors have never participated in our local author fair, and we are excited to introduce them to our community.”

Book bundle bags will be available to win at the fair, along with other prizes.

“Many of the participating authors donate one or more copies of their works for prize bundles,” Acton said. “We will also have nearly a dozen bundles of gently used books from past adult book club titles, grouped loosely by theme – cozy mysteries, historical fiction, literary fiction and more.”

The event is free and RSVPs aren’t required.