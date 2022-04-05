Carmel man sentenced for bank fraud, ordered to pay $736K in restitution 

A Carmel man has been sentenced to two years in federal prison and ordered to pay more than $736,000 in restitution after being convicted of bank fraud.

U.S. District Judge Sarah Evans Barker sentenced Jeffrey Gasior, 39, for his role in diverting funds from his employer, an Indianapolis-based advertising and public relations firm, to himself and others between October 2018 and August 2019.

Gasior was a vice president at the company, where he oversaw sales, strategy development, coordination and analysis of digital advertising for clients.

“Local businesses are the backbone of our communities and our economy,” U.S. Attorney Zachary A. Myers stated in a press release. “To satisfy his own greed, Mr. Gasior exploited the trust placed in him and his expertise by the victim company. His criminal conduct showed no regard for the company or its reputation. Anyone involved in committing such crimes must be held accountable. I commend the United States Secret Service, Indiana State Police, and the prosecution team for their hard work in bringing this offender to justice.”

The United States Secret Service and the Indiana State Police investigated the case. Gasior’s sentence includes 30 months of probation following his release from prison, including 12 months of home detention.