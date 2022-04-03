‘Charlie Brown’ returns to The Cat

For once, Todd Stein joked no one is telling him to act his age.

“I’m definitely the old man of the group, but it’s not that I act like that,” Stein said. “I’m 61, and by all means, say I act like a 5-year-old. Everyone who knows me knows that.”

That means he’s a good fit for the role of Linus in Carmel Apprentice Theatre’s production of “You’re A Good Man Charlie Brown,” which runs April 8 to 17 at The Cat, 254 Veterans Way, Carmel.

This is the second show the Carmel resident has performed in 42 years. The other was in Carmel Apprentice Theatre’s production of “Play On!” in June. “It’s a lot of fun and a lot of work,” said Stein, who acted in musicals at West Lafayette High School. “We started rehearsals nine weeks ahead of the show.”

This is the five-year anniversary of Carmel Apprentice Theatre, which opened with “You’re A Good Man Charlie Brown” in 2017.

Carmel High School junior Reagan Nagel, 17, plays Sally.

“This was a show that I saw when they originally did it at The Cat,” said Nagel, who has performed in other shows at The Cat. “I really liked the show. So, when I saw they were doing it auditions for a second time, I was excited. I always liked Sally’s character and the songs in the show. The songs are so fun to sing. Everyone in the cast is so good at their part. This is my favorite role and it’s my biggest role I’ve had. I was a little nervous because there are a lot of lines. It’s the first solo song I’ve actually had. It was nerve-racking but everyone has made me comfortable doing this role.”

Irvington resident Kacey Inscho, 35, plays Lucy in her Carmel Apprentice Theatre debut. She said she finally has a job where she is free nights and weekends.

“I have nieces, so I channel my nieces and nephews for the role,” Inscho said.

Fishers resident James Whelan, who has been doing community theater for 15 years, is directing for the first time.

“The subject matter wasn’t too intimidating because everyone knows Charlie Brown,” he said. “It’s very quippy and very funny.”

For more, visit thecattheatre.com.