SCS Construction Services chosen to build new HMMPL in Whitestown

After a lengthy application process between several “well-qualified” applicants that began in the fall of 2021, SCS Construction Services, Inc. has been selected as the general contractor to build the new Hussey-Mayfield Memorial Public Library branch in Whitestown.

According to HMMPL Board of Trustees President Monty Korte, the applicants were evaluated based on many factors, including pricing, capability and experience.

“In addition to the most competitive pricing, we were impressed with SCS’s honesty, flexibility and dedication to meeting our needs,” Korte stated in a press release. “In today’s volatile construction environment, these qualities are incredibly important. We look forward to working with SCS to build a library that will be a centerpiece for this community.”

SCS Construction Services is a full-service commercial construction company based in Greenwood that specializes in general contracting, design-build services and construction management, according to its website. Some of its notable projects include the construction of Indiana University’s Engineering and Science Hall, Eskenazi Health’s Family Planning East and an Ingredion facility in Indianapolis

With assistance from Indianapolis-based krM Architecture, SCS will oversee construction of the new 23,000 square-foot library branch at 6310 E. Albert S. White Dr. in Whitestown.

Construction is set to begin in April with an official groundbreaking ceremony scheduled for 2 p.m. April 12.