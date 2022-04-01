On Your Lot program expanding

The Silverthorne Homes’ On Your Lot Program gives potential homeowners an opportunity to find their own lot on which to build.

Christina DuPlessis, marketing manager for Silverthorne Homes, said two popular models are the Reagan ranch floor plan and Monroe two-story floor plan. DuPlessis said there are 11 floor plans buyers can choose to fit their lifestyle.

“Right now, our sweet spot is definitely Hamilton County, although we recently branched out and are building On Your Lot in Shelbyville and Columbus, Indiana,” DuPlessis said. “We are branching out to the other surrounding counties of the Indy metro, not just Hamilton County. We have current availability in Noblesville and Westfield.”

DuPlessis said Silverthorne can buy the lot for the clients, so no construction loan is needed. Silverthorne can then personalize the floor plans to the client’s unique needs.

“It’s getting popular with builders because of the rise in the market and people wanting to build their own homes,” DuPlessis said. “A client will come in and say, ‘I saw this great piece of land in Westfield, and we really want to build with no HOA and privacy.’”

DuPlessis said there are several proposed builds on the website, including in Edgewood and Avalon Hills in Indianapolis and on vacant land in Arcadia.

“The On Your Lot floor plans can start in the mid-$260,000s, which doesn’t include the land,” DuPlessis said.

The average price for On Your Lot Program is $428,000. Silverthorne was founded in 2006 as a semi-custom home builder.

For more, visit silverthornehomes.com/on-your-lot.