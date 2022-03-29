Current Publishing
The Town of Zionsvill recently hired Kellie Adams to serve as the new chief financial officer. Her start date is April 11. (Picture courtesy of the Town of Zionsville)

Town of Zionsville hires new CFO

On March 21, the Town of Zionsville announced the hiring of Kellie Adams as the new chief financial officer. Her start date is April 11.

Adams was previously the controller for Indiana Dept. of Administration. In that role, she reduced all three state agencies’ budgets by 15 percent without layoffs, according to a press release. She previously served as CFO for the Indiana Archives and Records Administration and was a public access counselor. She previously worked for the state legislature on budget committee matters.

“After an extensive search, we are thrilled to welcome Kellie to the team,” Mayor Emily Styron stated. “With over 15 years of finance experience, Kellie is a highly accomplished finance executive with leadership experience in similar organizations in the state.”

Adams graduated from Indiana University with a Bachelor of Science in Public Affairs with a concentration in management. She attended the IU Robert H McKinney School of Law. Adams resides in Zionsville with her husband and daughter.


