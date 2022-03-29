Former Westfield chief of staff’s father killed in Sheridan crash

Sheridan resident Claude V. Burtron, 76, was killed in a car crash at approximately 8:30 a.m. March 28. Burtron is the father of Todd Burtron, the City of Westfield’s former chief of staff.

The accident occurred at the intersection of 236th Street and Six Points road in Sheridan. According to a press release from the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, a tractor trailer was traveling westbound on 236th Street and an SUV driven by Burtron was traveling southbound on Six Points Road. The front of the semi hit the driver’s side door. Burtron was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Crash Team is conducting the investigation.

Westfield Mayor Andy Cook alerted the city to the news prior to the March 28 Westfield City Council meeting.

“Former Chief of Staff Todd Burtron’s father was tragically killed in an automobile crash at 8:30 a.m.,” Cook said. “Todd was very close to his father. His mother died two to three years ago and it’s been a rough time for Todd.”